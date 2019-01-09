National Clean Off Your Desk Day. Tips to help get organized…

This is a good day to clear away the clutter.

According to a survey of HR managers, what does a messy desk say about an employee? More than two-thirds (68 percent) of human resources (HR) managers interviewed felt it is at least somewhat acceptable to have a messy desk at work. In fact, nine percent even said it is a sign of a creative person.

Old Habit: Cleaning just once or twice a year.

One organizational goal for the New Year: Spend a few minutes at the end of each day straightening up your workspace so you can get a quick start in the morning.

OfficeTeam identifies some of the common desk organization mistakes, and how to improve…

Creating a pileup. Recycle or shred unnecessary paperwork and file or scan everything else.

Failing to contain yourself. Use pencil cups, drawer and file organizers, and trays to keep items in their place.

Hoarding. If you haven’t touched something in a year, it probably should not be on your desk. Keep supplies you access most often within reach, and the rest out of sight.

Over accessorizing. It is generally fine to show some personality with your workspace decorations, but leave your teddy bear collection and gigantic cat posters at home.

Being “crumb”y. Clear your desk of food wrappers, empty coffee cups and dirty plates. Wipe off your work surface after eating.

Not being tech-savvy. Going paperless can help you reduce clutter and find information more quickly, but only if you use a digital filing system or organizational app to keep track of everything.

https://fmlink.com/articles/officeteam-survey-what-a-messy-desk-says-about-you/