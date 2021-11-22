Beginning with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1941, U.S. presidents have since declared ‘this week’ the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week. The Museum of the Bible located in Washington, DC has released the ‘Global Impact Bible’. A unique ESV study Bible that focuses on the impact that Scripture has had on the world.

“The Bible calls us in many ways to look outside ourselves, to serve others, and to be grateful for life’s blessings, which is why we’re thrilled to offer free Bibles to visitors to our nation’s capital.” –Harry Hargrave, CEO of Museum of the Bible

