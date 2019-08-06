A Nation in Mourning: “We need to preach the Gospel…”

“There’s never been a better time to preach the gospel than right now”

Several prominent pastors reflecting on this past weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio – confirming that such acts of ‘evil’ are clearly the result of a spiritual crisis in our world. Our nation.

Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, said there are two issues. First, there is evil in the world and man is basically sinful.

Second, Jesus makes it clear that Satan is the one who “comes to steal, kill and destroy.

Also, (some) people even politicians want to minimize prayer.

“The most important thing we can do for people right now is to pray,” stressed

Dr. Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.

“Pray that God will comfort them. Pray for our community. Pray for churches. Pray for spiritual awakening. Pray for revival. Because, if this is a war against evil against Satan himself, then God has promised us a victory. And that victory is in Christ alone.”

Read more at wbfj.fm and on Facebook

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/august/prayer-is-not-a-worthless-response-what-greg-laurie-jack-graham-and-franklin-graham-say-about-the-shootings