Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog NASCAR driver retiring?
Feb 22, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks to the media during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR driver retiring?

Verne HillApr 25, 2017Comments Off on NASCAR driver retiring?

Like

Breaking News: Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from ‘racing’ at the end of the NASCAR season.  Junior (who turns 43 in October) has raced for 18 seasons and is a two-time Daytona 500 champion.  https://goo.gl/5oJqik

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPanera Bread is hiring...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Panera-Bread-1

Panera Bread is hiring…

Verne HillApr 25, 2017

694940094001_5407595674001_5407592915001-vs

International Treasure?

Verne HillApr 25, 2017

large_Flash-flood-warning-nj

Flooding continues to cause problems across the Triad

Verne HillApr 25, 2017

Community Events

Apr
25
Tue
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 25 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
6:30 pm Christian College Fair @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Christian College Fair @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Several Christian Colleges will be on hand including: Lee University, Montreat College, North Greenville University & many others! 336.765.5546 http://www.christiancollegefairs.com    
6:30 pm Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Apr 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Bible study: “The Battle Plan for Prayer” by the Kendrick Brothers. Cost: $14.00 (per person)  /  No pre-registration is required 336.996.7388 hpeddycord@triad.rr.com  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 25 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
Apr
26
Wed
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 26 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes