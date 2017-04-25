Breaking News: Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from ‘racing’ at the end of the NASCAR season. Junior (who turns 43 in October) has raced for 18 seasons and is a two-time Daytona 500 champion. https://goo.gl/5oJqik
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Panera Bread is hiring… - April 25, 2017
- NASCAR driver retiring? - April 25, 2017
- International Treasure? - April 25, 2017