NASCAR assisting Healthcare with PPEs

NASCAR’s Research & Technology center are now using it’s five 3D printers to address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE’s) for health care workers regionally. A handful of NASCAR engineers met with Novant Health officials.

They contacted suppliers and came up with designs for face shields the printers could make. Now the printers are running 18 hours a day – with approximately eight engineers volunteering their time to oversee production. One printer, about the size of an outdoor shed, can print three face shields every 2½ hours. What a blessing! https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/nascar-industry-steps-up-to-produce-ppes-in-covid-19-crisis/