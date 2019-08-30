Search
NASA: Students needed to name next rover mission to Mars

Aug 30, 2019

Red rover, red rover, students please send that ‘NAME’ right over.

K-12 students in public, private and home schools in the USA can enter the Mars 2020 Name the Rover essay contest –  by Nov. 1.

NASA is urging students nationwide to help name its next rover mission to Mars.

The launch to the Red Planet is set for July 2020, but it doesn’t have a name yet.

One grand prize winner will name the rover and be invited to see the spacecraft launch in July 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Verne Hill

