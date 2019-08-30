NASA: Students needed to name next rover mission to Mars

Red rover, red rover, students please send that ‘NAME’ right over.
K-12 students in public, private and home schools in the USA can enter the Mars 2020 Name the Rover essay contest – by Nov. 1.
NASA is urging students nationwide to help name its next rover mission to Mars.
The launch to the Red Planet is set for July 2020, but it doesn’t have a name yet.
One grand prize winner will name the rover and be invited to see the spacecraft launch in July 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
