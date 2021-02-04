NASA looking for new ‘space travel recipes’

Deep Space Food Challenge

NASA is prepared to pay $500,000 dollars for a good idea to ‘help feed astronauts on long-term space missions with something other than dried, packaged food’. (A half-million dollars?)

The space agency has set a July 30 deadline on its Deep Space Food Challenge, when it will choose a winning idea.

https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2021/02/01/NASA-will-pay-500000-for-good-ideas-on-food-production-in-space/8681611859130/