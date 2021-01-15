NAB: Greater Transparency From Federal Agencies Post Capitol Riot

News Organizations Request Greater Transparency From Federal Agencies on Capitol Riot, Ongoing Threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A coalition of news organizations today sent a letter to federal law enforcement agencies calling for greater transparency and timely, vital information about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building and the possibility of further violence, including at the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“The agencies must share information about possible civil unrest in the days leading up to Inauguration Day, January 20, through frequent and regular in-person press briefings so the public and news outlets can be properly informed about viable threats and can take appropriate action to protect themselves,” states the letter.

The letter was sent to the following law enforcement officials:

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Pete Gayno

U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman

U.S. House of Representatives Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy P. Blodgett

U.S. Senate Acting Sergeant at Arms Jennifer Hemingway

Signing the letter were the National Association of Broadcasters, Asian American Journalists Association, National Association of Black-Owned Broadcasters, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, National Newspaper Association, Native American Journalists Association, News Media Alliance, News Media for Open Government, News Leaders Association, Online News Association, Radio Television Digital News Association, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and Society of Professional Journalists.

