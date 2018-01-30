Must see: ‘Super Blood, Blue Moon’ early Wed morning

One Hour Window: Here in the Eastern time-zone, the lunar eclipse will begin around 5:51am early Wednesday morning, as the moon is setting in the western sky. This is a rear treat: a Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a super-moon all in the same month. https://goo.gl/Uuv27o

*It’s the third in a series of “super moons” (that’s when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and is brighter than usual).

*It’s called a ‘Blue Moon’ because it’s the second full moon of the month.

*Finally, while the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a blood moon. https://goo.gl/HtMMqt