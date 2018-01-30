Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Must see: ‘Super Blood, Blue Moon’ early Wed morning

Must see: ‘Super Blood, Blue Moon’ early Wed morning

Verne HillJan 30, 2018Comments Off on Must see: ‘Super Blood, Blue Moon’ early Wed morning

Like

One Hour Window:   Here in the Eastern time-zone, the lunar eclipse will begin around 5:51am early Wednesday morning, as the moon is setting in the western sky. This is a rear treat: a Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a super-moon all in the same month. https://goo.gl/Uuv27o

*It’s the third in a series of “super moons” (that’s when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and is brighter than usual). 

*It’s called a ‘Blue Moon’ because it’s the second full moon of the month.

*Finally, while the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a blood moon.   https://goo.gl/HtMMqt

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWant the freshest food with the best service? Request a receipt...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Want the freshest food with the best service? Request a receipt…

Verne HillJan 30, 2018

UPDATE: Pro Life Bill in the Senate falls short on Monday

Verne HillJan 30, 2018

Tuesday News, JAN 30, 2018

Verne HillJan 30, 2018

Community Events

Jan
30
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Jan 30 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Jan 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost: $17.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
Jan
31
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 31 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes