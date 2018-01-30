One Hour Window: Here in the Eastern time-zone, the lunar eclipse will begin around 5:51am early Wednesday morning, as the moon is setting in the western sky. This is a rear treat: a Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a super-moon all in the same month. https://goo.gl/Uuv27o
*It’s the third in a series of “super moons” (that’s when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and is brighter than usual).
*It’s called a ‘Blue Moon’ because it’s the second full moon of the month.
*Finally, while the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a blood moon. https://goo.gl/HtMMqt
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Want the freshest food with the best service? Request a receipt… - January 30, 2018
- Must see: ‘Super Blood, Blue Moon’ early Wed morning - January 30, 2018
- UPDATE: Pro Life Bill in the Senate falls short on Monday - January 30, 2018