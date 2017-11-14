‘Museum of the Bible’ in DC opens this week

Biblical road trip to DC.

The highly anticipated ‘Museum of the Bible’ officially opens to the public this Friday, Nov 17th. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. (a 430,000-square-foot building) is just two blocks from the National Mall and three blocks from our nation’s Capital. With three permanent sections and space for temporary exhibits, there will always be something new to explore. Check out the virtual tour video: https://www.museumofthebible.org/museum

NEW: “This Dangerous Book: How the Bible Shaped Our World and Why it Still Matters Today” explores the influence of the Bible throughout history and the Green Family (owners of the Hobby Lobby chain). https://www.museumofthebible.org/