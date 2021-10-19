Municipal Elections: Early Voting thru Oct 30

Municipal elections: Early voting is happening now through Oct 30, 2021.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election
Check your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record
