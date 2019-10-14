Municipal Elections: Early Voting begins…

Early voting begins this week for residents in Lexington, Thomasville and Denton.
Early voting runs this Wednesday (Oct 16) thru Nov. 1.
Early voting sites: Davidson County Board of Elections + Thomasville Public Library. Election Day is Nov. 5.
https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191008/early-voting-begins-oct-16?
Voting in NC – https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html
