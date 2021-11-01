 Municipal Election Day this Tuesday

View YOUR sample ballot and voter registration info here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record
Municipal Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- World Relief Triad – Refugee Resettlement - November 2, 2021
- Covid Booster Shots are available… - November 2, 2021
- VETS: FREE DENTAL CARE (NOV 6) - November 2, 2021