Municipal Election Day (Nov 5)

Verne HillNov 05, 2019Comments Off on Municipal Election Day (Nov 5)

Polls open TODAY til 7:30pm

Search by county for city and candidate info…  https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Elections/2019/Candidate%20Filing/municipal_candidates_november_2019.pdf

Midway

Thomasville

Bermuda Run

Mocksville

Cooleemee

Village of Clemmons

Bethania,

High Point

Kernersville

King

Danbury

Walnut Cove

Lewisville

Rural Hall

Tobaccoville

Walkertown

Rural Hall

Jamestown

Oak Ridge

Trinity

Salisbury

Spencer

 and other cities and towns…

