How much Vitamin D should you take?

The current recommended daily allowance (RDA) keeps vitamin D requirements at 600 IU for those age 19 to 70. The only time that we see the RDA shift is for those over age 70, when it goes to 800 IU of vitamin D.

NOTE: Vitamin D, which we get mainly from the sun, is essential for your teeth and muscles, can improve immunity, and can even lessen the severity of COVID symptoms.

Vitamin D is also vital for your bone health because it helps your body absorb nutrients like calcium and phosphate.

*15 to 30 minutes of ‘safe’ sun exposure several times a week is recommended.

