How much is your old mobile phone worth?

You might be surprised!

If you’re thinking about buying a new phone, one way you can recoup some of the cost is to sell your old device. You may be saying to yourself, “I’m not going to get very much for it,” but how do you know for sure?

*SellCell.com’s Smartphone Depreciation Calculator shows you the value of many devices compared to their initial manufacturer purchase prices. If your phone is in its database, the tool can also tell you:

Whether your phone was a good investment

How much value your phone has lost since you bought it

If you could have gotten better value with another model

https://clark.com/cell-phones/cell-phone-depreciation/

https://www.sellcell.com/smartphone-depreciation/

Example: iPhone Depreciation Facts

An iPhone 12 64GB has depreciated by 31.4% since launch in 2020 if sold in good condition

An iPhone 11 64GB has depreciated by 42.5% since launch in 2019 if sold in good condition

Faulty iPhones are typically worth 38.5% of their original value

An iPhone X 64GB, (which has now been delisted by Apple) if re-sold in good condition is worth 75.3% less than its original price

An iPhone 6S in good condition can still fetch $73.00

https://clark.com/cell-phones/cell-phone-depreciation/?utm_source=Clark.com&utm_campaign

Something to ponder: The average car depreciation? New cars depreciate faster than used cars, with the value of a new car typically dropping by over 20% after the first year ownership then continuing to depreciate by 10% or so each year after that. *After five years, your car could be worth roughly half of what you initially paid for it.

https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/what-is-depreciation-on-a-car/#.