Mt Shepherd Retreat Center

Verne Hill Apr 16, 2021

Josh Britton- Camp Director at Mt Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro, NC shares more with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the summer camp experience coming up for 2021.

Summer Camps are just part of what we offer.

At Mt. Shepherd we have everything you need to have the best summer ever, host a phenomenal retreat or simply get away. Our highly trained staff of college-aged Christians can’t wait to spend the summer with you. www.mtshepherd.org/

Exciting adventure elements including Zip Lines, a 100 foot waterslide, a climbing tower and more!
543 beautiful acres of mountains, forest, and a lake.

This is a fun and safe Christian environment where every child feels like they belong.
www.mtshepherd.org/

 

 

