Mrs. Garrett actress from "The Facts of Life" remembered

Mrs. Garrett actress from “The Facts of Life” remembered

Aug 06, 2018

Charlotte Rae – the actress best known as the lovable Mrs. Garrett on the 80’s TV hit show “The Facts of Life” – passed away on Sunday at her home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.  Charlotte Rae was 92.

Rae had been diagnosed with bone cancer last year after being treated previously for pancreatic cancer. Rae landed the role of Edna Garrett in 1978 on NBC’s “Diff’rent Strokes” that led to a spinoff show “Facts of Life,” set at a girls’ boarding school.

*Rae shared many of her Hollywood experiences in her memoir, The Facts of My Life, released in 2015.  “At 91, every day is a birthday. [In my book] I want to tell everybody to celebrate every day, to savor the day and be good to yourself…then you can be good to others and be of service to others.”

https://people.com/tv/charlotte-rae-facts-of-life-diffrent-strokes-cast-pay-tribute/

Several Facts of Life cast members shared their condolences on social media…

“You all already know my heart is heavy yet…. sorry, no words at the moment just love and tears… and yeah, smiles.”    -Kim Fields, who portrayed Tootie,

 “Thank you, Charlotte, for 40 years of friendship and love. You will be missed.”

   -Lisa Whelchel, who starred as Blair

Previous Post30 “Must Haves” for Surviving College
