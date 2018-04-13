‘Mr Peanut’ and the ‘Nut Mobile’ in the Triad

The Planter’s famous mascot and his cool ride can be seen at various locations through the weekend.

Friday: Walmart on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem ( til 4pm)

Saturday: Walmart on Ingram Drive in King (11am to 4pm)

Sunday: Walmart on Peters Creek (Hwy 150) in Winston-Salem (11am to 4pm)

*Selfie alert: Affectionately known as the “Nut Mobile,” the 26-foot-long yellowish truck is shaped like a giant peanut on wheels. There are three Nut Mobiles on a 27 state tour! Kinda nutty. Right? www.journalnow.com