‘Mr Peanut’ and the ‘Nut Mobile’ in the Triad

The Planter’s famous mascot and his cool ride can be seen at various locations through the weekend.
Friday: Walmart on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem ( til 4pm)
Saturday: Walmart on Ingram Drive in King (11am to 4pm)
Sunday: Walmart on Peters Creek (Hwy 150) in Winston-Salem (11am to 4pm)
*Selfie alert: Affectionately known as the “Nut Mobile,” the 26-foot-long yellowish truck is shaped like a giant peanut on wheels. There are three Nut Mobiles on a 27 state tour! Kinda nutty. Right? www.journalnow.com
