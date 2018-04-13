Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘Mr Peanut’ and the ‘Nut Mobile’ in the Triad

‘Mr Peanut’ and the ‘Nut Mobile’ in the Triad

Verne HillApr 13, 2018Comments Off on ‘Mr Peanut’ and the ‘Nut Mobile’ in the Triad

Like

The Planter’s famous mascot and his cool ride can be seen at various locations through the weekend.

Friday: Walmart on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem ( til 4pm)

Saturday: Walmart on Ingram Drive in King (11am to 4pm)

Sunday: Walmart on Peters Creek (Hwy 150) in Winston-Salem (11am to 4pm)

*Selfie alert: Affectionately known as the “Nut Mobile,” the 26-foot-long yellowish truck is shaped like a giant peanut on wheels. There are three Nut Mobiles on a 27 state tour!   Kinda nutty. Right?  www.journalnow.com

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration April 15
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Happy Campers: Local Summer Camps spotlighted

Verne HillApr 13, 2018

“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration April 15

Verne HillApr 13, 2018

EVENT: Teammates For Life with John Trautwein co-founder of the ‘Will to Live Foundation’

Verne HillApr 13, 2018

Community Events

Apr
13
Fri
7:00 pm Joy Prom 2018 @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Joy Prom 2018 @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and above with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities. Hosted by a variety of churches, schools and community groups.  This is a FREE event[...]
Apr
14
Sat
7:00 am Community Breakfast @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Community Breakfast @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.922.1284
7:00 am Pancake Breakfast & Yard Sale @ First Baptist Church (Welcome)
Pancake Breakfast & Yard Sale @ First Baptist Church (Welcome)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Pancake Breakfast 7-10am Yard Sale 7-2 Proceeds: Romania Mission Trips 336.972.8089  
8:30 am Women’s Conference @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
Women’s Conference @ Radiate Church (Thomasville)
Apr 14 @ 8:30 am – 1:00 pm
Theme: “You Are His Masterpiece” Guest Speaker: Sherri Sisk & Kathy Berkowitz Free Admission 336.602.0267  
9:00 am Community Shred Event @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Community Shred Event @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
$5.00 minimum donation per bag or box Proceeds: Deaf Ministry 336.577.1616
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes