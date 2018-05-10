Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Mother’s Day gift ideas (Clark Howard)

Mother’s Day gift ideas (Clark Howard)

Verne HillMay 10, 2018Comments Off on Mother’s Day gift ideas (Clark Howard)

Like

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, May 13.

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate Mom and all the things she’s done to help you become the person you are today. Though the best deals on cards and wrapping can be found at the dollar store, gifts can be a little more tricky.

If DIY gifts aren’t your thing, here are over 40 gift ideas for mom that offer significant savings! Remember to comparison shop to ensure you’re getting the best deal. But, don’t delay — the best deals often sell out fast!

Note that these deals could sell out or change price at any time, and the standard shipping cutoff is May 6 or sooner, depending on the retailer. Select in-store pickup where available to get the deals quicker and avoid shipping fees!

Mother’s Day gift ideas: Here are 40+ great deals!

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, May 10, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Free (or inexpensive) Mother’s Day Gifts

Verne HillMay 10, 2018

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive this Saturday (May 12)

Verne HillMay 10, 2018

WS DASH: ‘Mother’s Day Special’ this Sunday

Verne HillMay 10, 2018

Community Events

May
10
Thu
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
May 10 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
St. John’s offers Kindergarten – 8th Grade. 336.725.1651 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org/  
May
11
Fri
all-day “Requiem for the Living” @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
“Requiem for the Living” @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
May 11 all-day
Join Heart of the Triad Choral Society and the concert choirs of Glenn High School and East Forsyth High School as they present Dan Forrest’s powerful work, “Requiem for the Living” along with a variety[...]
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 11 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
May
12
Sat
all-day “Requiem for the Living” @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
“Requiem for the Living” @ Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville)
May 12 all-day
Join Heart of the Triad Choral Society and the concert choirs of Glenn High School and East Forsyth High School as they present Dan Forrest’s powerful work, “Requiem for the Living” along with a variety[...]
8:00 am “Walk 4 Our Kids 5k” @ Fourth of July Park (Kernersville)
“Walk 4 Our Kids 5k” @ Fourth of July Park (Kernersville)
May 12 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
To register: http://www.walk4ourkids.org 336.287.7898 Proceeds: Childhood Cancer
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes