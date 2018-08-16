Moscow Ballet: Triad Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” 

Search
Aug 16, 2018 

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem.  Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more.  Auditions are free, there may be a casting fee. Must be available for rehearsals September 4th – 6th .

Sign up to audition today at www.nutcracker.com/auditions

 

Press Release:   Moscow Ballet’s community engagement program “Dance-with-Us ” brings the historic Russian Vaganova ballet pedagogy to American children in each city on the N American Tour.  Moscow Ballet Audition Director Maria Morari  arrives in Winston Salem on Tuesday, September 4 at 4:00 pm to audition local dance students for roles in the Great Russian Nutcracker!

Maria Morari  will audition and rehearse children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more.

Auditions are free, there may be a casting fee.

Dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company and children’s costumes are provided by Moscow Ballet.

Rehearsals run through the fall and take place at Moscow Ballet Host Studio RJ Reynolds High School, Judy Voss Jones Arts Building 301 N. Hawthorne Road Winston-Salem, NC 27104.

Sign up to audition today at www.nutcracker.com/auditions

The “Dance with Us” program… besides fostering greater cultural exchange between countries, gives American children a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a glimpse behind the Russian ballet curtain,”CNN Dec 25, 2017.

The selected children will perform in the Great Russian Nutcracker Monday, November 26 at 7:00 pm, at RJ Reynolds Auditorium.  Buy Tickets

http://www.nutcracker.com/youth-auditions

 

