 Morton Salt Umbrella Girl

Monday Morning Grocery Grab on WBFJ offers $50 dollars in FREE groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty. https://goo.gl/CEuwug
Today’s marking slogan was “When it rains, it pours!”
The back story: The Morton Umbrella Girl has been an enduring icon since she first appeared on our table salt packaging in the early 1900’s. In 1911, Morton’s first advertising campaign using the Morton Umbrella Girl and slogan “When it rains, it pours!” was used in a series of ads in Good Housekeeping magazine. This campaign helped to promote Morton’s free flowing salt in a round blue package with a patented pouring spout.
Read More: https://goo.gl/2cz6Jz
