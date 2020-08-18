Tips to help become an ‘early riser’…

-Eat health! Fueling your brain to better focus.

-Go to bed EARLIER: One of the big secrets to being a morning person is simply getting to bed earlier. A nighttime routine to help relax your body and bring a sense of calm is essential.

Mentally prepare…

– Try meditation: Be still and breathe.

-Listen to inspiring people. Pastors, Christian authors, The Word.

-Try JOURNALING: Journaling as part of a morning routine is a great way to delve deeper into your motivations, asking questions such as, ‘What would make today great? What am I grateful for today? and What inspires me most in life?'”

SLEEP: A good night’s sleep helps to reduce stress,

support mental wellbeing and improve heart health.

-Set a ‘wake-up intention’ before bed. If you are waking at 8 a.m. and you wish to wake up at 6am… Aim for 7:45 a.m. and reduce it by 5/10/15 minutes each day.

-Move your alarm clock (Verne’s personal favorite)

Placing your alarm across the room means you have to physically get up to turn it off. “When you’re up, stay up and start your day!

https://www.kcci.com/article/how-to-become-morning-person/32564687

Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Numerous studies have found that morning people are… more persistent, self-directed and agreeable.

They set higher goals for themselves, plan for the future more and have a better sense of well-being.

Night Owls… night owls tend to perform better on measures of memory, processing speed and cognitive ability.

Night-time people are also more open to new experiences and seek them out more. They may be more creative ( not always).

And contrary to early to rise… Bottom line: one study showed that night owls are as healthy and wise as morning types

BBC article – Amanda Ruggeri

Gallup Poll: 1,000 U.S. adults were asked what hour of the day is YOUR personal best. Their top three hours were 10 a.m., 9 a.m., and 8 a.m.

“Daily routines help us to stay focused, maintain productivity and feel fulfilled by activating the reward system in our brains when we complete tasks,” says Alister Gray, executive leadership coach, founder of Mindful Talent.

The standard circadian profile is the N type, which means people who wake up between 7 and 8 a.m. and go to bed between 11 p.m. and midnight. The N type is most likely to be alert in the morning and early evening and least alert in the early afternoon

It’s estimated that some 50% of the population isn’t really morning or evening-oriented, but somewhere in the middle.