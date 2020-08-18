Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Are you a ‘Morning Person’? Or a Night Owl?

Are you a ‘Morning Person’? Or a Night Owl?

Verne HillAug 18, 2020Comments Off on Are you a ‘Morning Person’? Or a Night Owl?

Like

 Tips to help become an ‘early riser’…

-Eat health! Fueling your brain to better focus.

-Go to bed EARLIER: One of the big secrets to being a morning person is simply getting to bed earlier. A nighttime routine to help relax your body and bring a sense of calm is essential.

Mentally prepare…

– Try meditation: Be still and breathe.

-Listen to inspiring people. Pastors, Christian authors, The Word.

-Try JOURNALING: Journaling as part of a morning routine is a great way to delve deeper into your motivations, asking questions such as, ‘What would make today great? What am I grateful for today? and What inspires me most in life?'”

SLEEP: A good night’s sleep helps to reduce stress,

support mental wellbeing and improve heart health.

-Set a ‘wake-up intention’ before bed. If you are waking at 8 a.m. and you wish to wake up at 6am… Aim for 7:45 a.m. and reduce it by 5/10/15 minutes each day.

-Move your alarm clock (Verne’s personal favorite)

Placing your alarm across the room means you have to physically get up to turn it off. “When you’re up, stay up and start your day!

https://www.kcci.com/article/how-to-become-morning-person/32564687

 

Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Numerous studies have found that morning people are… more persistent, self-directed and agreeable.

They set higher goals for themselvesplan for the future more and have a better sense of well-being.  

Night Owls…  night owls tend to perform better on measures of memory, processing speed and cognitive ability.

Night-time people are also more open to new experiences and seek them out more. They may be more creative ( not always).

And contrary to early to rise… Bottom line: one study showed that night owls are as healthy and wise as morning types

BBC article – Amanda Ruggeri

 

Gallup Poll: 1,000 U.S. adults were asked what hour of the day is YOUR personal best. Their top three hours were 10 a.m., 9 a.m., and 8 a.m.

 

“Daily routines help us to stay focused, maintain productivity and feel fulfilled by activating the reward system in our brains when we complete tasks,” says Alister Gray, executive leadership coach, founder of Mindful Talent.

 

The standard circadian profile is the N type, which means people who wake up between 7 and 8 a.m. and go to bed between 11 p.m. and midnight. The N type is most likely to be alert in the morning and early evening and least alert in the early afternoon

 

 It’s estimated that some 50% of the population isn’t really morning or evening-oriented, but somewhere in the middle. 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NC BAM ‘HOPE’ Line

Verne HillAug 19, 2020

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerAug 19, 2020

Find out more about Providence Culinary Training

Verne HillAug 18, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes