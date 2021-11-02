MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS

(Historic Bethabara Park) Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at one of three upcoming Saturday workshops. Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).
Take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.
Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org
*The workshops will be held on November 13, December 4, and December 11, from 10am until 1pm at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem
