Moravian Star Lighting event

Moravian Star Lighting ceremony happening Wednesday afternoon (Dec 01) at 5:45pm hosted by Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Location: on top of the Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem.

Music will be provided before and during the event by the Moravian community band, led by Donna Rothrock, Ph.D., archivist at Salem Academy and College.

A brief worship service led by Bishop Carol Foltz of Moravia Moravian Church (before the lighting of the star).

NOTE: The ceremony is open to everyone!

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook: www.facebook.com/atriumhealthwakeforestbaptist

FYI: The one-of-a-kind star (on top of Baptist Hospital that can be seen from BUS 40 / Salem Parkway) has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each. Every point of the star is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.