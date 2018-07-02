Search
Money: Ways to slash your smartphone bill

Verne Hill Jul 02, 2018

Want to save money? Here are several smart ways to keep that bill manageable.

Tips from Tech guru Kim Komando

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/columnist/komando/2018/07/02/5-ways-slash-your-smartphone-bill/726038002/

 

NEW:  Spectrum Mobile has gone live with its affordable new service. 

Spectrum Mobile runs on Verizon’s network and also relies on Spectrum’s Wi-Fi hotspots nationwide. You must have Spectrum internet service to sign up for the mobile deal.   Charter launches Spectrum Mobile cell phone service: $45/month for unlimited and $14 per GB.

Charter’s Spectrum Mobile says customers can save up to 40% while getting the best network and the best devices.

https://clark.com/technology/charter-spectrum-mobile-cell-phone-service/

 

Best Smart Phones…

Picking the right smartphone can be a challenge. With hundreds of options and models available on the market, making a decision can be tough.  https://www.komando.com/tips/463192/10-best-smartphones

