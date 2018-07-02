Money: Ways to slash your smartphone bill

Want to save money? Here are several smart ways to keep that bill manageable.
Tips from Tech guru Kim Komando
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/columnist/komando/2018/07/02/5-ways-slash-your-smartphone-bill/726038002/
NEW: Spectrum Mobile has gone live with its affordable new service.
Spectrum Mobile runs on Verizon’s network and also relies on Spectrum’s Wi-Fi hotspots nationwide. You must have Spectrum internet service to sign up for the mobile deal. Charter launches Spectrum Mobile cell phone service: $45/month for unlimited and $14 per GB.
Charter’s Spectrum Mobile says customers can save up to 40% while getting the best network and the best devices.
https://clark.com/technology/charter-spectrum-mobile-cell-phone-service/
Best Smart Phones…
Picking the right smartphone can be a challenge. With hundreds of options and models available on the market, making a decision can be tough. https://www.komando.com/tips/463192/10-best-smartphones
