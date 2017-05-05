Money: Students, avoid these 4 common mistakes

College is expensive enough! Students can save money by avoiding these four common mistakes…

MISTAKE 1: Using credit cards instead of cash or debit cards.

-Credit cards give students an unrealistic concept of finances.

-Students need to have spending limits. If a student no longer has funds available, he or she needs to stop spending, work some extra hours, have a chat with a parents or not complete a purchase.

MISTAKE 2: Not shelling out for a computer protection plan.

Example: Parents buy a barely average laptop on sale. A year later the computer breaks. Following service visits, paid support calls, expensive replacement parts and a second or third computer, parents…just buy a proper laptop from the start.

For students, a solid MacBook with a service plan is a great choice. Buy an Apple Certified refurbished model that will give you a discount with AppleCare. Many college book stores are already authorized service centers and Apple provides wide spread student discounts and incentives. If Macs are out of your budget, a solid Toshiba, HP or Lenovo Laptop with at least 16GB of RAM, a strong graphics cards, Intel processor or equivalent and a generous Solid State drive is the way to go… with a service plan. Skip the Chromebook for college.

MISTAKE 3: Relying on delivery and UberEats for meals.

College meal plans can be great but students get tired of them quickly and reach for UberEats apps and delivery options that add up very quickly. If a student has no time to get to a grocery store or needs help cooking, for less than the cost of delivery (and much healthier), consider Blue Apron or Hello Fresh. BTW: A grocery box service is on average 62% less expensive than food delivery over the course of a week.

MISTAKE 4. Believing a car is necessary.

Count the costs of having a car on campus. Car payments, insurance, repairs, fuel (and yes an occasional speeding ticket) can really add up. *The savings of NOT having a car at college can average $6,000 per year.

TIP: If a student has three best friends at the same college, with families from the same region, not all three students need a car. Ride-sharing and other forms of transportation back and forth (from home to school) can be a BIG savings.

https://goo.gl/QdGEBQ

Attention College Students: The notion that college is supposed to be fun can really turn into something you had never expected. Spending too much money on entertainment while at college can seriously render an irreparable hole in your pocket.

Read more at Buzzle: http://www.buzzle.com/articles/common-money-mistakes-college-students-make.html