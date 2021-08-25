Money saving tips at the supermarket

Over the past 12 months, food prices for major grocery items like meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose 5.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ food index report for July 2021.
Money expert Clark Howard says despite those increases, you can maneuver around the price hikes if you know where to look.
With no price relief in sight, consumers need to be savvy in finding ways to reduce their grocery bills. As a recap, here are some new ways to save:
- Opt for the Store Brand
- Stock Up on What’s on Sale
- Don’t Buy Expensive Items
- Comparison Shop (and Try Aldi!)
