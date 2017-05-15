Search
MONEY: Find ‘cheap’ gas prices in the Triad

Verne HillMay 15, 2017Comments Off on MONEY: Find ‘cheap’ gas prices in the Triad

Gas prices keep falling. Locally, regular unleaded is currently under $2 dollars a gallon in High Point.

Source: gassBuddy.com https://goo.gl/DU4bYz

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostVolunteers Needed: Cape Lookout Lighthouse
