Money: Best things to buy in January to save money
- Bedding and linens. Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.
- Fitness equipment. Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores.
- TVs and electronics. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home-theater essentials. https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Sunnyside Ministry - January 7, 2021
- Money: Best things to buy in January to save money - January 7, 2021
- The 25th Amendment explained - January 7, 2021