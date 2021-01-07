Search
Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

Jan 07, 2021

Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

  • Bedding and linens. Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.
  • Fitness equipment. Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores.
  • TVs and electronics. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home-theater essentials. https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month
Verne Hill

