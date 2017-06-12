Search
Money: Beat the Heat, On the Cheap

Verne HillJun 12, 2017Comments Off on Money: Beat the Heat, On the Cheap

Simple, easy tips on saving money when the heat goes up.

Around the house, use ceiling fans or oscillating fans to circulate air in rooms. Turn fans off when you leave a room.

Close drapes, curtains and blinds on hot, sunny days.

Turn off any lights that aren’t necessary, especially the older types that emit more heat.

Seal air leaks with caulking and weather stripping.

Minimize door traffic to keep cool air inside.

In your attic, repair leaky duct work and add insulation to prevent cool air inside your home from escaping.

Some energy-saving tips from Duke Energy:

A new high efficiency air conditioner can use about half the energy of older models. If your AC is less than 10 years old, maintain it well; if it is more than 10 years old, you may want to look into replacing it with a new high-efficiency model.

During summer months, set the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting. Adjusting it even a few degrees up can lead to significant savings on electric bills. Energy Star recommends a minimum set point of 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

Clean or replace HVAC filters at least monthly, and keep coils on an exterior AC unit free of dirt, grass clippings and leaves. HVAC systems should be checked regularly by a qualified contractor.

Humidity can make an AC unit have to work harder. “While it’s tempting to give your AC unit a rest on cooler nights and open the windows instead, it might be better to keep the windows closed to keep drier, cooler air indoors, “ according to Duke Energy. “Also, if hot weather is forecast for the next day, keep the AC on — and doors and windows closed through the night — to keep humidity out.”

Winston-Salem Journal:  https://goo.gl/JAe8vS

