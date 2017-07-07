MONEY: That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Fact: Eating out costs money. Turns out the average American forks over $11.14 twice a week for lunch, according to a Visa survey. But, if you redirected the $1,043 spent each year on lunch into an investment account earning 6%, you would have an estimated savings of $88,500…thirty years later.

Some healthy investing tips…

Give up less by spending smarter.

Instead of buying a large Mocha Caffé Latte each day at Starbucks, consider buying the same coffee in bulk via a 36-count K-cup package for $28.95, which nets out to 80 cents a cup. That’s a daily savings of about $4.

Examine your spending motives.

There’s a psychological dimension to spending.

Do a regular spending audit.

Review a few months worth of credit card, checking or savings statements. Go through them purchase by purchase and find out where your money is going…

SOURCE: USA Today https://goo.gl/vf3O8x