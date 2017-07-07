Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog MONEY: That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

MONEY: That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Verne HillJul 07, 2017Comments Off on MONEY: That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Like

Fact: Eating out costs money.   Turns out the average American forks over $11.14 twice a week for lunch,  according to a Visa survey.  But, if you redirected the $1,043 spent each year on lunch into an investment account earning 6%, you would have an estimated savings of $88,500…thirty years later.

 Some healthy investing tips…

Give up less by spending smarter. 

Instead of buying a large Mocha Caffé Latte each day at Starbucks, consider buying the same coffee in bulk via a 36-count K-cup package for $28.95, which nets out to 80 cents a cup. That’s a daily savings of about $4.

 

Examine your spending motives. 

There’s a psychological dimension to spending. 

 

Do a regular spending audit. 

Review a few months worth of credit card, checking or savings statements. Go through them purchase by purchase and find out where your money is going…

SOURCE: USA Today  https://goo.gl/vf3O8x

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSUN@5: Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

SUN@5: Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Verne HillJul 07, 2017

Friday News, July 07, 2017

Verne HillJul 07, 2017

Computer Safety 101: Ransomware

Verne HillJul 07, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 – Jul 28 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes