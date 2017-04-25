Monday’s News with Tonia

Heads up: ArtPop is back with new artists’ work on billboards

The highways have become a gallery for everyone to experience art!! For the second year, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is raising art to new heights while sprucing up the roadways in and around Winston-Salem. Five pieces have been chosen for ArtPop. The artists don’t get paid but they get to see their artwork bigger than life as they drive the highways and byways in and around the City of Arts and Innovation.

New Bookstore opens in downtown Winston-Salem

Bright Leaf Books softly opened at 227 W. Fifth St. on March 25, and a grand opening was held April 7. At Bright Leaf Books, 90 percent of its books are used and the other 10 percent are new or recent. It’s a fairly small store so they are pretty selective of what they carry. Bright Leaf Books won’t be the only downtown bookstore. Bookmarks previously announced that it will open a new bookstore and gathering space in the breezeway at 634 W. Fourth St. this summer.

OH NO… MORE SMOKE-

My favorite sushi restaurant caught fire over the weekend. Ise Sushi, on Stark St. off Stratford Road, no one was hurt and there was minimal damage, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was in the building. Fire was in the second-floor bathroom closet. Fire investigators determined that a malfunctioning light fixture cause the combustibles in the closet to catch fire. Ise will not reopen for at least 4 more days.

Go See Do for Monday

TABLETOP GAMES: 4-8 p.m. today at Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road. Drop in to play tabletop board and card games. Games are provided, but you may also bring your own. All ages welcome. Call (336) 703-2940.

ACOUSTIC JAM SESSIONS: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive. Open jam for all instruments and skill levels. Call (336) 414-0319.

Wake Forest holding the No. 1 seed in ACC men’s tennis

ACC champions Wake Forest holds the No. 1 seed for the ACC Men’s Tennis Championship, that begins on Wednesday at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. The Deacons won the regular-season title yesterday over Notre Dame. The Deacons will see their first tournament action on Friday and going after its second ACC title, after winning its first last year.

Winston Salem to acquire Long Creek golf course for a park

Winston-Salem is gaining about 164 acres of new park land in the North Ward with the city council’s vote Monday to approve the purchase of the former Long Creek golf course north of Bethania. Not sure what the City will do with the land but two things seem clear: There will be no golf at the park, and the city will reopen the golf course pool.

Flood Watch in Affect:

Forsyth County and much of the region are under a flood watch through Monday night. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Monday night, Showers are in the forecast Monday night. Rain could be heavy at times, forecasters said. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.