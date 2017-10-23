Monday News

WBFJ News Monday, OCT 23, 2017

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem: Business 40 Improvement Project

Starting Today, Oct. 23, expect lane closures OVERNIGHT

*Both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway will be affected from 9pm to 6am daily and continuing until early December. https://goo.gl/5v2bSw

Crews were on the scene of a water main break in the 900 block of Thurmond Street in Winston-Salem Sunday night. Fifty-three residences were impacted by the break, which workers fixed Monday morning. http://myfox8.com/2017/10/22/crews-on-scene-of-water-main-break-in-winston-salem-more-than-50-residences-impacted/

The Lexington Barbecue Festival takes place this coming Saturday, October 28th. Hog Races – Dog Show – BMX Stunt Shows – Music – and, More INCLUDING, of course, All The Great BBQ!!! Last year’s festival brought in between $5 million to $6 million to the city. http://myfox8.com/2017/10/22/preparations-underway-for-lexington-barbecue-festival-on-saturday/ The Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk NC concluded yesterday: Over 1,000 Worms raced on Saturday. The Winning Woolly Worm – “ASPEN” – predicted a Cold, Snowy start to Winter (weeks 1-3) – a Touch of snow in week 4 – average temperatures for weeks 5-11 (with a little snow in week 10) – then, a Cold and Snowy Finish for weeks 12 & 13. http://averyweather.com/Forecast/Banner+Elk

A wooden box with a glass door sits on the campus of Ardmore Moravian Church as both an offering of kindness and an experiment in human nature. Inside the box at 2013 W. Academy St. is a small supply of nonperishable food items, church brochures, a yellow pad for prayer requests and a simple handwritten note: “Take what you need … bring what you can … above all be blessed.” Terri Kessler, who with her Aunt Joyce, came up with the idea for the box, says – “We’re hopeful that other churches and other groups will borrow our idea and create their own blessing boxes. “Even if just one person is served by this ministry, we will have loved our neighbor as ourselves.” http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-church-s-blessing-box-provides-free-food-for/article_d7a9c4ee-3b08-57b6-95bf-a7f17743ad8c.html

Peak Leaf Viewing in the Northern Mountains? The 3rd week of October tends to be the ‘busiest’ time of the year along the Blue Ridge Parkway for checking out the Fall color. The highest posted speed limit along the Blue Ridge Parkway is 45 mph. Note: The Blue Ridge Parkway is the most visited unit of the National Park Service, with more than 15 million visitors last year (2 million in October). SOURCE: The Asheville Citizen-Times http://www.citizen-times.com

Autumn: When do YOU switch your heating and air unit to HEAT?

Finding that ‘comfortable temperature’ setting can be almost impossible.

*Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory reviewed 24 studies on workplace temperatures and found that about 71 degrees was optimal for people who are working (while seated) in an office. The Department of Energy suggests that

68 degrees is a general recommendation for thermostat settings at home.

NOTE: Setting your thermostat roughly ten degrees lower can save anywhere from 15 to 20 percent on your energy bills each year. https://goo.gl/Lx9wJ3

Alert: Kernersville police say thieves are stealing catalytic converters right out from under cars in the Triad. Thieves can remove your catalytic converter in minutes, leaving you a $300 dollar mechanic bill to get a new one. Honda Accords are the most targeted car. https://goo.gl/SuwBCp

FREE Medicare workshop set for Today (Monday, Oct. 23)

Hosted by the Shepherd’s Center / 5:30-7:30pm Today at the Walkertown Branch Library. Registration is required. (336) 748-0217 https://goo.gl/X5x8F1

Volunteers Needed: Hospice of Davidson County needs patient-family and receptionist volunteers for service in its administrative offices, home care and the Hinkle Hospice House. An orientation / training session for those interested from 6 to 9 p.m. Today (Monday) and Tuesday (Oct. 23-24).

Location: 200 Hospice Way, Lexington. Call (336) 475-5444

The High Point City Council is making it clear, the proposed baseball stadium project is moving forward with or without the support of the Guilford County Commissioners. Council members decided that the city could take on 40% of the project debt by itself. The remaining 60% of the project is expected to be paid for by parking + ticket surcharges, naming rights and the lease for the team. https://goo.gl/zqeQWw

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Increasing Chance of Showers…High 69

Tonight: Showers, then Patchy Fog…Low 50

Tuesday: Patchy Fog to start, then Mostly Sunny… 69