Monday News, September 30, 2019  

4 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

The ‘temperature’ Roller Coaster continues this week…

Record HIGH temperature in the Triad yesterday. We hit 94 degrees at PTI.

BTW: An early blast of winter in the northern Rocky Mountains. Over 2 feet of snow has blanketed parts of California, Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/september/major-winter-storm-threatens-the-northern-rockies-with-record-snowfall

Update: CVS has suspended the sale of Zantac, along with any CVS products containing ‘ranitidine’. (pronounced “rah- NID-ah-deen”)

The announcement comes a week after an alert from the FDA, which said ranitidine (a drug used to treat ulcers and heartburn) might contain an additive that could cause cancer. Zantac and ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA isn’t recommending people stop taking these products. Customers can return the products for a refund. Other over-the-counter heartburn drugs, including Pepcid and Tagamet, are still available.https://fox6now.com/2019/09/29/cvs-pulls-heartburn-drug-zantac-from-shelves-over-cancer-concerns/

https://www.rxlist.com/consumer_ranitidine_zantac/drugs-condition.htm

The Golden Aches going meat-free? McDonald’s is launching its new plant-based burger called the P.L.T.,(or plant, lettuce and tomato) in Canada .

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/30/amber-guyger-trial-historic-snowstorm-hits-west-5-things-know/2387533001/

DreamWorks’ animated adventure “Abominable” is tops at the box office.

While the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale “Judy” got off to a strong start.

“Downton Abbey” slips to #2. www.boxofficemojo.com

National Pawn donated more than 100 musical instruments and $2,000 to Diggs-Latham Elementary School on Friday. The school received trumpets, saxophones, clarinets, flutes, trombones, drums, guitars and recorders. The donation was part of a continued effort to support music education in North Carolina.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-school-receives-monetary-donation-more-than-100-instruments-for-music-program/29275539

Samsung’s foldable phone is now available in the US…

Friday’s launch of the Fold was postponed this past April after early reviewers complained of problems with the folding display. The price tag: Just shy of $2,000.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/27/samsung-phone

Beginning early Tuesday morning (Oct. 1), FOX8 WGHP will begin its daily broadcast (around 4:30am) with the National Anthem.

FOX8’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is working with (BMI) and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business to produce the National Anthem series which features emerging singers and songwriters.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/30/fox8-will-air-national-anthem-to-mark-beginning-end-of-broadcast-day/

Monday Morning Grocery Grab (September 30, 2019)

Congrats to Julie for calling in and ‘singing’ the tagline for ‘Rice-A-Roni’…

“Rice-A-Roni: The San Francisco Treat” –Julie won $50 dollars in FREE groceries (Rice-A-Roni optional) thanks to Welcome Home Realty.

*Rice-A-Roni, introduced in 1958, is a combination of rice, pasta and the perfect mix of seasonings. And a favorite ‘years-supply price’ on game shows in the 70 and 80s?

http://www.ricearoni.com/heritage

National Coffee Day was Sunday

Check out Special Deals still going on – News Blog at wbfj.fm

DoorDash security breach

The company said an unauthorized third party accessed some DoorDash user data on May 4 affecting some 4.9 million consumers, Dashers and merchants.

Users who joined after April 5, 2018, are not affected. DoorDash is encouraging anyone affected to change their passwords to one that is unique to DoorDash.

A dedicated call center is available 24/7 for support at 855–646–4683.

https://blog.doordash.com/important-security-notice-about-your-doordash-account-ddd90ddf5996

Greensboro Aquatic Center is giving kids a chance to be mermaids

The center is offering mermaid certification courses and a Mermaid Club.

Check out the dates and times in October and November on the News Blog!

The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.

“Crews will be working on Business 40 seven days a week

Taking advantage of the good weather!

Mid-October = Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and

Cloverdale Avenue should be back open to two lanes in each direction.

Late October = Re-opening of Brookstown Avenue.

January 2020 = Cherry Street and Marshall Street should be back open.

Projected Date: Completion of the Business 40 Improvement Project through downtown Winston-Salem will be the spring of 2020.