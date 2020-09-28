Monday News – September 28, 2020

Update: Beginning today (Sept 28), the Bolton Park playground in Winston-Salem will be closed for 6 months – for construction. The playground is being upgraded. The new playground will including slides, swings, climbing structures and a zip line. The playground is scheduled to reopen in March 2021. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=453

The first Presidential Debate set for Tuesday evening at 9pm in Cleveland. Donald Trump vs Joe Biden

Some of the changes for this debate include…

No handshakes. No masks on stage. Small audience (around 80 people).

https://www.c-span.org/debates/

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. is providing more than 600,000 member households with a health and wellness retail cards valued at between $100 and $500 dollars. Blue Cross NC said eligible subscribers are those enrolled in individual plans for those – under age 65 – as well as fully insured employer plans, including vision and dental plans. The cards should be mailed out between Oct.19 and Nov. 7.

The retail cards are a response by the insurer to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on N.C. members. https://journalnow.com/news/local/blue-cross-applies-federal-affordable-care-act-monies-to-retail-cards-for-about-600-000/

Prime Day in October? Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day over two days – October 13 + 14 – this year, after the pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July. BTW: Major retailers are planning to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October and offer deals earlier, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/amazon-to-kick-off-holiday-shopping-with-october-prime-day/

Silver Alert: Henry Dreher (age 89) was last seen at the Cracker Barrel near Kernersville over the weekend. Dreher He is a 5 foot 11 and weights 200 pounds. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a white 2017 Ford Escape (NC HFC8985). Anyone with information: contact Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-police-looking-for-missing-man/

Yom Kippur: Jewish people around the world will observe Yom Kippur through sundown Monday. Otherwise known as the “Day of Atonement,” Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day in Judaism. Individuals observing the holiday are asked to fast from food and drink while spending the day asking for God’s forgiveness for their sins and donating to charity. *Biblical reference: Leviticus

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/september/strict-israeli-covid-19-lockdown-won-rsquo-t-stop-yom-kippur-prayers

2020 Census: You have until Sept 30 to fill out the US Census.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

WBFJ @ THE DRIVE-THRU FAIR – broadcasting LIVE (Oct 1-4)

WBFJ hosting the “Loose Change Toss” benefitting the local Salvation Army.

(THUR OCT 1 – SUN OCT 4 daily from 11am – 7pm) Details at www.wbfj.fm

President Trump dismissed a New York Times report on his tax returns stating that the President paid only $750 dollars in personal federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.

Trump is the first major presidential candidate in four decades to refuse to release tax returns and has long used the excuse that he cannot reveal them due to an audit by the Internal Revenue Service. However, an audit does not prevent Trump from releasing his records. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/09/27/donald-trump-denies-income-tax-report/3556287001/

‘More arrests coming’

Multiple businesses were vandalized in downtown Raleigh after social justice protests over the weekend. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said a group of people who strayed from the peaceful protesters had other plans. People in the crowd were seen burning the U.S. flag, setting of fireworks, pulling down barriers, and throwing rocks at police. At least 12 were arrested. More arrests expected. https://myfox8.com/news/raleigh-police-chief-says-more-arrests-coming-after-downtown-protests-lead-to-damage-vandalism/

Know your rights! The Protesters’ Rights Project is a pro bono project organized and researched by law students through Wake Forest University School of Law. The goal of this project is to inform the community about their legal right as protesters. https://libguides.law.wfu.edu/c.php?g=1054166&p=7656646

Forsyth County has surpassed the 7,000 mark for COVID-19 related cases since mid-March, the state Health Department. There were 3 COVID-19 related deaths reported on Saturday. https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-cases-of-covid-19-reach-7-000-mark/

NOTE: Phase 2.5 of NC’s loosening of restrictions is set to expire October 2, 2020.

Update: The Forsyth County Hall of Justice was closed for about two hours last Tuesday afternoon after someone reported a suspicious ‘beeping’ package in a trash can located at the corner of Second and Liberty streets.

It turned out to be an insulin pump that was beeping inside the trash can. 😊

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/suspicious-item-closes-courthouse-in-winston-salem-it-was-a-insulin-pump-authorities-say/

Less than 40 days til Election Day (Nov 3)…

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…Important Dates. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!