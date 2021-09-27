Search
Monday News, September 27, 2021

Monday News, September 27, 2021

Verne Hill Sep 27, 2021

(10am) High Point: Around 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power in High Point mainly along Skeet Club Road and Sandy Ridge Road this morning. Reason: Vehicle hit a utility pole overnight. *Could be 4pm until power is restored. https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

 

Federal investigators are still searching the site of an Amtrak train that derailed in north-central Montana on Saturday afternoon. There were 3 fatalities with dozens injured. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/at-least-3-dead-following-amtrak-train-derailment-in-montana

 

Trinity Elementary School has temporarily transitioned to remote learning through October 8 due to a positive COVID-19 cluster detected on Friday. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/trinity-elementary-school-to-remote-learn-through-oct-8/

 

Pfizer booster shots are a go for people 65 and older, those with a high risk of severe illness with Covid-19 and those at high risk of exposure at work. The booster shot recommendation is for those who got their last Pfizer dose at least six months ago.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/25/health/covid-boosters-5-things/index.html

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

‘Food stamp’ recipients will get a 25% increase beginning October 1st.

More than 1.6 million North Carolinians benefit from the program.

For more information, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps. North Carolina individuals and families can apply at epass.nc.gov.

 

‘Scientists at Purdue University have created the world’s ‘whitest paint’.’

Painting buildings and houses with the Purdue ultra-white paint is capable of cutting back or eliminating the need for air conditioning by reflecting sunlight.

The paint reflects roughly 98% of solar radiation thus absorbing less heat from the sun.

than it emits.  The result: The painted object will cool below the air temperature and

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/purdue-university-researchers-develop-worlds-whitest-paint-possibly-eliminating-the-need-for-air-conditioning

 

College Football: Wake Forest and NC State in the Top 25

 

Google turns 23 today.

Google was officially established as a company on Sept 27, 1998.

Google is the most widely-used search engine globally with billions of searches daily in more than 150 languages.

In the beginning, Google’s first server was housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks. Now, Google ‘servers’ are housed in more than 20 data centers globally.

https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/google-birthday-animated-doodle-7536420/

 

Headline of the Morning

“Harley-Davidson: Vintage-inspired electric bikes are going on sale”

These are ‘electric bicycles’ and Harley-Davidson is only making 650 of them.

https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/18/22679256/harley-davidson-serial-1-ebike-s1-mosh-tribute-exclusive

 

 

Just a reminder:

Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 (and ends Dec 7) for coverage in 2022.

And open enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

