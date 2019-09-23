Search
Monday News, September 23, 2019  

Monday News, September 23, 2019  

Autumn is here!  With ‘above normal’ temperatures over the next week!   The AVERAGE should be 77 degrees in the Triad…

10 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

Where is the PUMPKIN in Pumpkin Spice?  It’s that time of year when your favorite food pops-up in pumpkin-spice flavor. We’re talking lattes, cereal, ice cream, butter and even doughnuts.  But, wait. Experts suggesting that there is NO pumpkin in the beloved flavor of fall?   Seems that pumpkin spice is a mix of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, dry ginger and cloves, but NO pumpkin.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/21/us/first-day-of-fall-trnd/index.html

 

It’s finally Autumn, but the ‘Fall colors’ could be delayed due to above normal temperatures. Check out details on the News Blog.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/…/noaas-fall-outlook-above-…/

*October 29 – November 6: Estimated ‘Peak fall foliage’ for Boone and Blowing Rock

(elevations from 3,000 – 4,000 feet).

 

FALL Fact: ‘Fall leaf’ colors actually exist all year long?

In spring and summer, the pigment chlorophyll gives leaves their green color.

At the end of summer, the decreased daylight and cooler temperatures cause chlorophyll to break down and that exposes other pigments that cause the brilliant yellow, orange, red leaves of fall.  https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/21/us/first-day-of-fall-trnd/index.html

 

Headline of the Morning: Survey: ‘Casual dress’ is norm in American workplaces”

Most workers (79%) say that their current employers’ dress code policy is either business casual, casual or non-existent.

Check this out: If given a choice between a $5,000 dollar bump in salary or an informal office dress code, 1 in 3 would choose the informal dress code.

Interesting fact: And half of people (50%) wear business attire from the waist up and casual clothing from the waist down when they have a ‘video’ interview”.)  J

Source: Data compiled by human resources service Randstad North America

https://www.kxnet.com/news/national-news/survey-casual-dress-is-the-new-norm-in-the-workplace/?fbclid=IwAR0solnvhhq4UKpxOEkoRaKe7SCd7FXD9rV0iBv7tT6GoOXxw8FhX4RtU6s

 

Ended early? Walmart has ended it’s “Car Seat Recycling Event” as of Saturday due to an ‘overwhelming response’.  CNN

 

At the Movies: ‘Downton Abbey’ the movie lands at #1 topping $30 million dollars.

The Faith-based film ‘Overcomer’ still in the Top 10 at #9.  https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

 

 

FACT: Every 11 seconds an older adult is seen in the ER for a fall related injury!

NC Baptist Aging Ministry reminding us that…

Today is ‘Fall Prevention Awareness Day’!

Check out these 6 TIPS to keeping your feet on the ground – on the News Blog!

https://www.ncoa.org/healthy-aging/falls-prevention/preventing-falls-tips-for-older-adults-and-caregivers/take-control-of-your-health-6-steps-to-prevent-a-fall/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Congrats to CHRISTINA BOBO

Monday Morning Grocery Grab

$50 dollars in FREE groceries thanks to Welcome Home Realty

(Sept 23)  The slogan: “They’re always after me Lucky Charms”

Facts: General Mills introduced Lucky Charms to cereal bowls in 1964.

“They’re Magically Delicious!” was their original marketing phrase…

 

 

 

Addiction (including opioid abuse and misuse) is destroying individuals and families across North Carolina– and older adults are not immune.   

(Workshop)  “The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults”

Speaker: “Matty” Ponce-de-Leon, Pastor of Arlington First Baptist Church in Jonesville and the author of “Broken: Returning in Desperation to the Cross”

Hosted by NC Baptist Aging Ministry in Thomasville

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from  1 PM – 2:30 PM

$10 registration fee for this timely workshop / Open to the Public

FYI: Many seniors find themselves raising their grandchildren or caring for adult children in addiction. Some are financially burdened, and even victimized for their assets and medications.  Others are themselves addicted to increasingly powerful narcotics used for pain management.

Details + Registration:  https://www.ncbam.org/events.html

 

 

 

Carolina Panthers with Kyle Allen at quarterback getting a solid 38 – 20 win on the road on Sunday.  www.journalnow.com

 

College Football: App State’s 34-31 win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday is the first victory for the Mountaineers against a ‘Power-Five’ opponent since beating Michigan 34-32 in 2007. (BTW: The ACC is in the Power 5…)

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-beats-unc-gets-first-power-five-win-since/article_eb02c5f6-dc97-11e9-8e9d-97a28cc993bd.html#12

 

 

Go Deacs: Wake Forest’s football team has a Top 25 ranking for the first time since 2008.  The Deacons are ranked 24th in the Amway Coaches Poll, receiving 143 points in the poll that was released Sunday afternoon.

App State, the other unbeaten FBS team in the state of North Carolina, received 27 points — which amounts to ranking 33rd.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-lands-in-top-poll-for-first-time-since/article_92f51dbb-ace0-53ad-b5f4-ac1bf1beb08f.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Event: "The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults" (Sept 25)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

