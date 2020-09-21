Monday News – September 21, 2020

Allergy Alert: Weeds count MODERATE today…

*Autumn begins Tuesday morning at 9:31am…

Today: Sunny. Breezy…High 66 (normal HIGH 78 degrees)

Storm surge from Tropical Storm Beta is already causing damage as the storm prepares to make landfall later tonight along the Texas coast. Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Southeast Texas, including Houston, eastward to Louisiana. *Greek letters are now being used to identify tropical storms in the Atlantic.

More than half of US states are reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Wisconsin, South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas are among the states reporting more new cases in the last seven days, along with a coronavirus positivity rate above 15%.

CDC: There is growing evidence that the coronavirus can be spread through viral particles lingering in the air and that those droplets can travel distances beyond 6 feet.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Know your rights! The Protesters’ Rights Project is a pro bono project organized and researched by law students through Wake Forest University School of Law.

The goal of this project is to inform the community about their legal right as protesters.

See You at the Pole 2020 – set for this Wednesday, SEPT 23.

SYATP is an annual student-led prayer gathering happening this Wednesday, SEPT 23.

This year (the 30th anniversary) will be different from any SYATP in history.

Students are strongly encouraged to follow all CDC guidelines as well as state and local mandates while meeting in-person.

Theme: “RETURN. RESTORE. REVIVE” based on II Kings 23:25

“No king before Josiah had turned to the LORD with all his heart, soul,

and strength, as directed in (the teachings of) Moses.

No other [king] was like Josiah. GOD’S WORD® Translation

Also use the (hashtag) #syatp2020.

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Track Your Absentee Ballot…View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

Another earthquake in NC? A 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened in Wilkes county on Sunday afternoon. The 2.1 quake was recorded near Miller’s Creek (or 22 miles East of Boone). https://wataugaonline.com/2-1-magnitude-earthquake-recorded-near-millers-creek-in-wilkes-county-on-sunday/

Governor Cooper has ordered all US and state flags at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday at the age of 87.

*Justice Ginsburg’s death comes less than two months from Election Day (Nov 3rd) and sets the stage for a divisive political fight over the vacant seat on the High Court. *President Trump said he would choose a candidate to fill her seat by Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing that whoever Trump nominates – will get a vote on the Senate floor.

Top names under consideration for US Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Showed How to be Friends with Foes.

A Canadian woman suspected of sending a letter containing the poison ‘ricin’ to President Trump was arrested as she tried to enter the US from Canada.

