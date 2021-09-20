Search
Monday News, September 20, 2021

Verne HillSep 20, 2021Comments Off on Monday News, September 20, 2021

Reminder: Fall begins this Wednesday (Sept 22) at 3:20pm

 

Update: Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695

 

The ‘James E Strait “RIDES” arrive today on trucks instead of by train this year.

The Carolina Classic Fair begins October 1st in Winston-Salem. (WX!!)

 

Job Alert…

Guilford County: Over 20 positions remain open for school nurses.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-working-to-hire-more-school-nurses-increase-vaccination-rates-enforce-mask-mandate/

Amazon is hiring more than 400 workers in the Triad area.

Positions in the Triad start at $15.50 per hour.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/companies/ready-to-hire/amazon-jobs-available-in-greensboro-nc-area/83

 

Bus drivers needed.  A ‘driver shortage’ is forcing the Winston-Salem Transit Authority to temporarily suspend night service on 13 bus routes starting this evening (Sept 20).

WSTA is offering a $1,000 bonus to new hires who maintain employment for at least six months after their hire.

Trans-AID buses will run after 7 p.m. only for medical needs, employment and education. WSTA is hiring drivers who can make from $15.52 to $20.67 per hour by driving a regular route, or $13.68 to $18.24 per hour for Trans-AID drivers.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/driver-shortage-causing-cuts-in-winston-salem-night-bus-service/article

 

New: Pfizer announcing that its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and will seek U.S. ‘emergency authorization’ for this age group soon. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is already available for kids 12 and older.

*The FDA’s Covid vaccine advisers on Friday recommended ‘boosters’ for older adults 65 and older as well as, people at high risk of severe infection.  In the past week, the US has averaged around 1,900 (1,926) Covid-19 deaths a day, that’s the highest average since early March. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/health/fda-advisers-booster-five-things/index.html

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

‘Mayberry Days’ happening in Mount Airy this week (September 21-26)

http://www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/index.html

 

Just a reminder: Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 (and ends December 7) for coverage in 2022. Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At the Box Office: The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father”

  …#12 after its second weekend in theatres.   https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

 

BTW: From the Kendrick Brothers, creators of WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER, comes the remastered re-release of COURAGEOUS Legacy, in theaters this Friday, SEPT 24.

Celebrating 10 years of impact on families and fathers, this updated version of the film includes new scenes and an enhanced look and sound.

https://www.courageousthemovie.com/

 

 

National Treasure? An exceptionally rare first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution is going on sale in New York, with Sotheby’s auction house expecting bids up to $20 million. It is one of just 11 surviving copies — and the last in private hands — from the first printing of the document’s final text, produced for delegates of the 1787 Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress. -CNN

 

NOAA: There have been 17 ‘named storms’ during the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so far.  2021 is only the third year to have reached at least 17 named storms by this point of the season which runs through November.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/health/fda-advisers-booster-five-things/index.html

 

 

Boston’s famous Skinny House is sold.

According to Zillow, the home in the city’s North End hit the market in August, and sold last week for $1.25 million dollars.

The four-story home known as the Spite House was built in 1862.

Check this out: The house measures about 1,165 square feet, it’s only about 10 feet wide at its widest point. It features two bedrooms and one bathroom, along with a private deck that has a view of Boston Harbor.

BUT, there is no front door … residents enter through a side door.

Location. Location. Location.  😊
https://www.google.com/search?q=Boston%27s+famous+Skinny+House+is+sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
