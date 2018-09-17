Monday News, September 17, 2018

11 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for the Piedmont has been extended through 5pm

Update: Duke Energy reporting over 3,000 residents without power (11am)

https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/ncsc/default.html

Some of the faith-based groups that are providing relief to storm victims in the Carolinas include Baptists on Mission, the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church and Samaritan’s Purse, among others.

-Convoy of Hope delivered water and other essential supplies to the National Guard and North Carolina Emergency Management officials for distribution to flooded areas. Convoy of Hope has been posting daily updates about its relief efforts on its Facebook page and website here.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-charities-disaster-relief-florence-leaves-900k-without-power-9-dead-carolinas-227405/

-Update: Samaritan’s Purse staff, two disaster relief units, and equipment are in eastern North Carolina to serve homeowners in the areas hardest hit by Florence. Their first relief base has been set up at Port City Community Church in New Bern. The mayor there reported more than 4,000 homes damaged by Florence.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-as-the-east-coast-braces-for-hurricane-florence/

*Volunteers needed to help with Hurricane Florence relief…

https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/178

Davidson County: Multiple secondary roads remain underwater due to overnight flooding. The flooding is concentrated but not limited to south of Highway 64…

Officials in Yadkin County have issued a warning about the potential for major flooding along the Yadkin River and associated feeder streams. The Yadkin River was expected to reach flood stage levels around noon today? Officials are warning people not to drive through standing water. *Remember: Turn around, don`t drown

Developing story: The worst flooding in the state history? With Wilmington cut off from the rest of our state by still-rising floodwaters from Florence, officials plan to airlift food and water to Wilmington – a city of nearly 120,000 people. The spreading disaster claimed additional lives Sunday, with at least 17 people confirmed dead.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/florence-continues-spreading-disaster-as-swollen-rivers-near-record-levels/article_1b4f16dc-bdd0-5be1-a0af-9566e2bdb186.html

NCDOT Manager Jim Trogdon said Sunday that 171 primary roads were closed in North Carolina due to flooding and or storm damage. Overnight, two additional sections of I-95 closed, and two sections of I-40 flooded.” More than 500 roads total were closed around the state. https://myfox8.com/2018/09/16/high-water-closes-i-95-i-40-drivers-told-to-detour-around-the-carolinas/

Critical need for blood donors: Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS

Find a donation location: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

The Chick-fil-A in Garner, NC (south of Raleigh) decided to break from company tradition on Sunday. They opened their doors to serve…

Donovan and Nikki Carless had been watching Hurricane Florence lashed the Carolinas on television, like so many others, and kept asking themselves one question — “What can we do to help?” The owner / operators at the Chick-fil-A in Garner after contacting their team members (which were eager to assist) coordinated with the Red Cross and 500 sandwiches and 1200 nuggets later, evacuees at three different shelters were provided with some hot, delicious (free) food. …and YES, it was their pleasure to serve!

https://myfox8.com/2018/09/17/chick-fil-a-opens-on-sunday-to-help-garner-evacuees-during-florence/

Fall Job Fair, hosted by the Winston-Salem Journal

This Wednesday, Sept 19th from noon til 4pm

Location: Bridger Field House at BB&T Football Field

*Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective Services, Healthcare, Professional Careers, Skilled Trades, IT / Digital. www.journalnow.com

UPDATE: ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ opens this Wednesday, September 19th.

In conjunction with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ (formerly Triad Community Kitchen), ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ offers a new breakfast and lunch option for downtown Winston-Salem.

Location: 200 W Second Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Providence Culinary Training

Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners. Culinary students who graduate through ‘Providence Culinary Training’ go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now at Providence Kitchen at BB&T. Learn more: https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html

Target is hoping to hire 120,000 seasonal workers – with incentives.

The nation’s unemployment rate, now 3.9 percent, remains near record lows, and retailers say it has become increasingly difficult to attract new workers. As a result, Target is offering more incentives than usual to lure temporary employees. Among those perks: $500 gift cards, starting pay of $12 an hour, and 20% discounts on store items! https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/local/target-s-plan-to-win-over-seasonal-workers-an-hour/article_e0ac3540-d0cc-53b9-9153-7fadb7976ba1.html

One program can help eligible residents in our area with reliable, efficient, and safe ways to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

The Weatherization Assistance Program through the Piedmont Triad Regional Council helps low income, elderly, or disabled residents in seven counties in the Piedmont Triad (including Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph) save energy and reduce their utility bills by improving energy efficiency. Apply today for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Program at www.ptrc.org. Questions? Call (336) 904-0300.

https://www.ptrc.org/services/housing/weatherization-assistance

Waiting to help…

The NC National Guard has mobilized forces (personnel and resources) to assist areas affected by Hurricane Florence. A BIG shout out to men and women National Guard Armory Staging locations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Asheboro, Mocksville, Mt Airy, Elkin and North Wilkesboro.

