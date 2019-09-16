Search
Monday News, September 16, 2019  

Verne Hill  

UPDATE: Hurricane Humberto, now a Cat 1 storm, continues to grow in the Atlantic with its path taking it away from Florida later today, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.  Rip currents and rough seas are expected from Florida up through the North and South Carolina coastline.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/weather/hurricane/os-ne-hurricane-humberto-grows-steers-from-florida-20190916-hxwa2rfmijh47g4rhyz7yn2sbq-story.html

 

RECALL: Hamburger buns recalled over plastic concerns

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling about 2,200 cases of its Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns (OU-dees), which were sold nationwide over concerns that the product contains small pieces of plastic. https://nypost.com/2019/09/10/hamburger-buns-recalled-over-plastic-concerns/

 

(Jobs) Trader Joe’s is ‘coming soon’ to Greensboro and they are hiring!

Hiring continues through this Wednesday (Sept 18) from 9am-12pm and 2pm-7pm! 

The new Trader Joe’s will be located at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden. Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour.

https://traderjoes.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/North-Carolina-United-States-Crew-New-Store-Hiring/6615

 

Pop Rock Notable Deaths…

Eddie Money passed away from stage 4 esophageal cancer on Friday.  He was 70.    https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/eddie-money-dead-obit-884000/?fbclid=IwAR0y2ul3zuDTET9fOus8PlF0jR9tgscCg3Dd_9CKnJpGQBAnHjwGFnB2j8g

Cars frontman Ric Ocasic found dead at his NY apartment on Sunday.  He was 70.

https://www.npr.org/2019/09/15/761076999/ric-ocasek-frontman-of-the-cars-has-died

 

 

Four area high school players received invitations to play the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in December.

Jefferson Boaz of East Surry, running back Ahmani Marshall of East Forsyth, as well as offensive lineman Grant Copeland and running back G’mone Wilson of West Forsyth have been selected for the North Carolina roster, featuring 44 players from across the state. Jimmy Teague, head coach at Reidsville, will lead the North Carolina team.

The Shrine Bowl happens in Spartanburg, S.C. at Wofford kicks on Dec. 21.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/four-area-players-selected-to-appear-in-the-shrine-bowl/article_4d52167c-d2c9-552a-ba46-cbc9484bd335.html

 

The National Football League wants a better helmet, and for the first time, it’s willing to pay for it.  The NFL Helmet Challenge is a $3 million, 18-month contest to see who can create a piece of equipment that outperforms anything in use. The money includes $2 million in development capital and a further $1 million winner’s prize.

The competition, the NFL said, will bring together manufacturers, engineers and entrepreneurs amid heightened awareness of the risks of repetitive head trauma. It’s the next step in the league’s so-called Engineering Roadmap, a league-funded initiative aimed at a better understanding of the biomechanics of head injuries. www.PlaySmartPlaySafe.com/NFLHelmetChallenge

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/nfl-puts-up-million-to-find-out-who-can-build/article_247687a3-d3c4-50a2-ace9-7b4176734007.html

 

Headline of the Morning

“Study: Teens who don’t date may be more ‘well-adjusted, less depressed’”

    https://abcnews.go.com/Health/teens-dont-date-adjusted-depressed-study-finds/story

 

 

 

 

Monday Morning Grocery Grab / $50 dollars in FREE groceries

                       *Thanks to Welcome Home Realty

*Today’s marketing slogan (Sept 16) “Could Have Had a V8” by Campbell’s

Congrats to

Did You Know?  In 1933, Entrepreneur William Gilbert Peacock and his son sought to make sure that everyone was able to have the benefits of vegetables in their diet and that nutrition was accessible to all – during the food crisis of the Great Depression.  Through trial and error and a basement full of veggies – they juiced and blended, all by hand, many different varieties until they found the perfect mixture of 8 ingredients: Tomato, beets, carrots, celery, spinach, parsley, lettuce, and watercress  (and don’t forget SALT)

  https://www.campbells.com/v8/what-does-v8-stand-for/

 

 

 

 

 

 

“The Forbidden Art Exhibit”

Is a ticketed / fundraiser / auction…

14 pieces of ‘forbidden art’ from 8 Iraqi artists

*Raising money for art therapy and orphan work in Iraq

 

Date: Tuesday evening, Sept 17, 2019 Times: 7-9pm

The Historic Reynolda Barn in Winston Salem, NC / Cocktail Attire

 

Rebuilding  – Replanting – Redeeming

Neil + Lindsey Broere  (like BREW – er)  

Missionaries to the Middle East

Helping widows, orphans even college students in Mosul, Iraq

         (Lindsey grew up in High Point / Thomasville area)

Neil is the director of “Restore Iraq”, the American brand of the non-profit

     Strategic Development for Relief + Education (or SORE)  

 

Talking Points

*The terrorist group ISIS took over control of Mosul, Iraq in June of 2014.

Mosul was finally liberated in July 2017!

*Creating ‘art’ during the terror reign of ISIS was literally forbidden.

Artists and art – if found – were subjected to torture even death!

*BTW: During ISIS, the Art Department at Mosul University was used to make bombs and bullets.  Not anymore!

DETAILS on the News Blog and on our Facebook page

