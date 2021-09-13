Monday News, September 13, 2021

Reminder: Fall begins September 22 (next Wednesday)

Allergy Alert: ‘Tree and Weed Pollen’ in the Moderate range for Monday. https://forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Water Main Break in Winston-Salem- Bethabra Road CLOSED between Silas Creek and Old Town Road. Officials urge that there is no timeline just yet for when water service will be restored. INFO: Winston-Salem City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-road-closed-due-to-water-main-break/

Another causality of Covid. Historic Bethabara Park’s annual Apple Festival (originally set for Sept 25) has been CANCELLED due to the latest surge of Covid-19. https://historicbethabara.org/events/

Gallup: 48% of the ‘American workforce’ is actively looking to change jobs. What’s motivating people to call it quits? The problem isn’t really salary or even COVID-19 fallout. According to Gallup, the three most common reasons that employees are disengaged at work were:

-Not seeing opportunities for development

-Not feeling connected to the company’s purpose

-Not having strong relationships at work

https://myfox8.com/news/great-resignation-top-3-reasons-people-are-leaving-their-jobs-according-to-gallup/

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season ahead. Pay between $15 and $22 per hour. BTW: When you apply online, you just might get a job offer within 30 minutes of applying online? https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/nation-world/ups-to-hire-100000-workers-many-in-30-minutes-or-less/507-fb29b6f3-2b0f-4841-85ff-a963d0236a6d

Cone Health to give raises and bonuses to all employees in October. All employees will get a 3% base pay raise and up to $750 in bonuses. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/cone-health-to-give-raises-and-bonuses-to-all-employees-and-staff/83

Tyson Foods has upped its hourly minimum wage to $15.50 at its Wilkesboro production and maintenance facility. Tyson is offering a $1,500-dollar new hire bonus for first shift and a $3,000-dollar new hire bonus for second shift.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/tyson-foods-set-to-increase-minimum-wages-at-wilkesboro-plant/article

At the Box Office: The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father” in the Top 10 (#9) after its first weekend in theatres. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2021W37/

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site? Once you hit the ‘testing’ link, just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

The fitness goal of 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted, but a new study suggests that logging even 7,000 daily steps may go a long way toward better health. Middle-age people who walked at least 7,000 steps a day on average were 50% to 70% less likely ‘to die of any cause over the next decade’, compared with those who took fewer steps. Recent research from Harvard Medical School has shown that, on average, approximately 4,400 steps a day is enough to significantly lower the risk of death in women. BTW: 10,000 steps = around 5 miles

https://theconversation.com/do-we-really-need-to-walk-10-000-steps-a-day-153765 https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/how-many-steps-day-should-you-take-study-finds-7-n1278853

Reminder: All ‘company-owned’ Bojangles locations will be CLOSED TODAY (Sept 13) ‘to give employees a ‘well-deserved break’. The closings will affect (9) Bojangles restaurants in Winston-Salem, (10) in Greensboro, (3) in High Point, 2 each) in Clemmons and Kernersville. https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/bojangles-to-close-aug-30-and-sept-13-to-give-staff-a-break/article

Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving up the Gulf Coast, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/september/tropical-storm-nicholas-threatens-gulf-coast-with-heavy-rain

The most notable catch in Saturday’s App State / Miami college football game didn’t even happen on the field? (Miami) A cat somehow got inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday night. Fan video shows the stray cat hanging by one paw before falling from the Upper deck. Good News: The falling feline was safely caught by fans below using an American flag as a makeshift safety net. Would that make ‘8 lives’ left?? https://www.wataugademocrat.com/ap/sports/lucky-cat-falling-feline-gets-saved-at-miami-football-game/article_2cf758d7-9b38-518d-baa4-953623ca4856.html

Heinz is known for its ketchup. Heinz is now offering Macaroni n Cheese in a can? Hummmmmm.

https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a37546496/heinz-macaroni-cheese-sauce-in-a-can/