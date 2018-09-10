Monday News, September 10, 2018

18 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)

Hurricane Florence is now a powerful Category 2 storm with sustained winds over 100 mph. Landfall predictions include Wrightsville Beach / Wilmington area.

A State of Emergency has been issued in North and South Carolina and Virginia ahead of the storm. Impact on central NC (Triad): Threat of damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/carolinas-could-start-feeling-hurricane-florence-s-fury-as-soon/article_d48082e8-ceff-5cda-a5eb-e959fd9260ad.html

*UNC Wilmington has issued a voluntary evacuation for students

Starting at NOON today (Sept. 10): Classes are canceled including all university-sponsored events and athletics, including Fall Family and Alumni Weekend (Sept. 14-15). A mandatory campus evacuation may be issued later in the week… https://uncw.edu/news/2018/09/Alert-UNCW-Issues-Voluntary-Evacuation-for-Students,-Starting-at-12-p.m.,-Monday,-Sept.-10.html

*Get the latest info on Hurricane Florence from the National Hurricane Center…

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/#Florence

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $5.99 today

…with the Carolina Panthers 16 – 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Miss New York (Nia Imani Franklin), a Winston-Salem native, was named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City last night.

*Franklin (age 24) attended Friedberg Elementary and North Davidson HS…

*Completed her undergraduate degree in music composition at East Carolina University and a master’s degree in music composition from UNC School of the Arts. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-native-nia-franklin-wins-miss-america-pageant/article_4b68d26a-cad6-50f7-9545-e04302a6c94e.html

The National Guard Readiness Center on Silas Creek Parkway was re-dedicated on Sunday in memory of Pfc. Adam Marion – a Mt Airy soldier who was killed in Iraq back in 2008. The ceremony was emotional for Pam and Donnie Marion, Adam Marion’s parents. They thanked the friends and officials from the National Guard who have been there for the family.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/n-c-national-guard-center-in-winston-salem-renamed-to/article_a667d1dd-618d-5c92-9fa9-fb8d6d31880f.html

David Diamont (DIE-munt) coached football at East Surry High School for over 30 years. Now, his name is on the stadium where he coached!

Diamont was inducted to the Surry County Hall of Fame in 2016.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/prepzone/football/david-diamont-former-football-coach-will-have-the-stadium-at/article_9f7c054e-607d-5e3a-a593-894f0a23df6c.html

How will the new tax law affect me?

-Mid-year corrections: Review your tax withholding on your paycheck to make sure you won’t owe money next April.

-Reassess your charitable giving goals for 2018.

-It’s not safe to base your tax planning on last year’s return.

-Bottom line: See your accountant soon to get an End-of-Year tax assessment.

MS-NBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/26/takethese-steps-to-avoid-a-tax-surprise-in-2019.html

*Thanks to Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro for stopping by this morning and encouraging us to do some ‘Year End Tax planning’…now!

