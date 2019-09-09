Monday News, September 09, 2019  

Headline of the morning “Vinyl Records to Outsell CDs for the First Time since 1986”

“LORD, our God, all this wealth that we gathered to build a temple for your holy name is from you. All of it is yours.” 1 Chronicles 29:16 / GOD’S WORD Translation

Mindful meditation may help older adults live ‘better’ with mild cognitive impairment. A pilot study led by a Wake Forest Baptist Health researcher and neurologist finding that high levels of chronic stress negatively impact the memory and learning center of the brain. High levels of stress are associated with increased incidence of MCI and Alzheimer’s. Study participants practiced at least 20 minutes a day of ‘mindful meditation’ were part of the study. Other studies have indicated that aerobic exercise can have ‘positive effects’ on cognition, stress levels and the brain.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mindful-meditation-may-help-older-adults-live-with-mild-cognitive/article_a9b66158-c925-5b22-9861-6d542498f084.html

Another Panera Bread is coming to Winston-Salem. The new location set to open early next year will be located next door to Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant on Reynolda Road. A second Panera location in High Point is set to open later in 2020. www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/new-panera-bread-is-planned-for-reynolda-road

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons has announced a new program his department will use to address issues facing middle school students.

The Teen Alcohol and Marijuana Education program, or TAME, will be taught to seventh-graders in the Davidson County School system beginning Sept. 20.

*Some of the topics that will be addressed include alcohol and drug abuse; social media cyberbullying, domestic violence, conflict resolution, stress management and self-harm.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190905/tame-program-focuses-on-middle-school-students

SPORTS: Rafael Nadal winning his 4th US Open and 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers lose to the LA Rams 30 -27 at home.

Quick turnaround for the Panthers, hosting Tampa Bay at home this Thursday.

NOTE: Panthers fans snapped pics with Greg Good Jr (the son of Cat Man) carrying on the tradition!

The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

Access to the NC Outer Banks is still limited to authorities and relief workers

Back to class for students at UNC-Wilmington today…

BTW: Listerine, developed in 1879, was packaged in a glass bottle inside a corrugated cardboard tube for nearly 80 years. 25 years ago – in 1994 – Listerine was introduced in plastic bottles for the first time.

At the Box Office: The faith-based film Overcomer from the Kendrick Brothers (makers of War Room, Facing the Giants) still in the Top 5 at the Box Office.

