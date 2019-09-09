Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, September 09, 2019  

Monday News, September 09, 2019  

Verne HillSep 09, 2019Comments Off on Monday News, September 09, 2019  

Like

Headline of the morning      “Vinyl Records to Outsell CDs for the First Time since 1986”

 

“LORD, our God, all this wealth that we gathered to build a temple for your holy name is from you. All of it is yours.”  1 Chronicles 29:16  / GOD’S WORD Translation

 

Mindful meditation may help older adults live ‘better’ with mild cognitive impairment.   A pilot study led by a Wake Forest Baptist Health researcher and neurologist finding that high levels of chronic stress negatively impact the memory and learning center of the brain.  High levels of stress are associated with increased incidence of MCI and Alzheimer’s.  Study participants practiced at least 20 minutes a day of ‘mindful meditation’ were part of the study. Other studies have indicated that aerobic exercise can have ‘positive effects’ on cognition, stress levels and the brain.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mindful-meditation-may-help-older-adults-live-with-mild-cognitive/article_a9b66158-c925-5b22-9861-6d542498f084.html

 

Another Panera Bread is coming to Winston-Salem.  The new location set to open early next year will be located next door to Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant on Reynolda Road.   A second Panera location in High Point is set to open later in 2020.    www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/new-panera-bread-is-planned-for-reynolda-road

 

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons has announced a new program his department will use to address issues facing middle school students.

The Teen Alcohol and Marijuana Education program, or TAME, will be taught to seventh-graders in the Davidson County School system beginning Sept. 20.

*Some of the topics that will be addressed include alcohol and drug abuse; social media cyberbullying, domestic violence, conflict resolution, stress management and self-harm.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190905/tame-program-focuses-on-middle-school-students

 

SPORTS: Rafael Nadal winning his 4th US Open and 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

 

Carolina Panthers lose to the LA Rams 30 -27 at home.

Quick turnaround for the Panthers, hosting Tampa Bay at home this Thursday.

NOTE: Panthers fans snapped pics with Greg Good Jr (the son of Cat Man) carrying on the tradition!

 

The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

Access to the NC Outer Banks is still limited to authorities and relief workers

Back to class for students at UNC-Wilmington today…

 

Monday Morning Grocery Grab:  Congrats to Elaine Garrison winning $50 dollars in FREE groceries thanks to Welcome Home Realty

The slogan for today (Sept 09)… “Kills Germs That Cause Bad Breath” by Listerine

BTW: Listerine, developed in 1879, was packaged in a glass bottle inside a corrugated cardboard tube for nearly 80 years. 25 years ago – in 1994 – Listerine was introduced in plastic bottles for the first time.

 

At the Box Office:  The faith-based film Overcomer from the Kendrick Brothers (makers of War Room, Facing the Giants) still in the Top 5 at the Box Office.

Check out the latest music and movie reviews from Focus on the Family

   on the News Blog at wbfj.fm     https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/overcomer-2019

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, September 10, 2019 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Remembering 9-11- Triad events

Verne HillSep 10, 2019

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival (Sept 14 + 15)

Verne HillSep 10, 2019

World Suicide Prevention Day 

Verne HillSep 10, 2019

Community Events

Aug
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Sep
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins[...]
Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Sep
11
Wed
6:30 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Sep 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes