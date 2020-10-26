Monday News, October 26, 2020

Eight days until Election Day – November 3. ‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through this Saturday, October 31.

*Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

*You have until this Tuesday, Oct. 27 (by 5pm) to request an absentee ballot.

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

FACT: More than 80% of the blood collected by the American Red Cross

comes from local blood drives. Blood donations are down, but the need is still real.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/10/22/covid-19-pandemic-stifles-blood-donations-when-hospitals-need-most/6003532002/

Give the Gift of Life: Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

A confirmation vote is scheduled in the Senate for later this evening for Judge Amy Coney Barrett – to fill the ninth seat on the Supreme Court!

Barrett’s confirmation will solidify a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/october/murkowskis-nod-gives-barrett-extra-boost-for-supreme-court

No ‘large in-person gatherings’ for the next two weeks…

State health officials has issued an order that bars a Charlotte church – United House of Prayer for All People – from holding in-person gatherings for the next two weeks after a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has led to the deaths of at least three people.

Of the 121 positive COVID-cases, officials said at least seven people have been hospitalized and several of them are on ventilators. *Health officials deemed this as the largest outbreak tied to any event in Mecklenburg County since the pandemic began.

https://abc11.com/united-house-of-prayer-for-all-people-church-covid-19-outbreak-coronavirus-covid/7343557/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Tropical Storm Zeta, which formed over the weekend, is expected to develop into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by this evening . Zeta’s path has it coming ashore somewhere between the panhandle of Florida and Louisiana later in the week.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/10/26/amy-coney-barrett-mike-pence-zeta-covid-19-5-things-know-monday/6031654002/

Shopping DONE?

LendingTree surveyed more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. in early October.

1 in 4 consumers have already completed shopping for everyone on their lists.

https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/1-in-4-americans-have-already-finished-their-holiday-shopping

Reminder

Turn your clocks BACK one hour this Saturday night before you go to bed.

The staff of the Queen of England will adjust an estimated 1,000 ‘clocks’ across her homes in Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

And they’re not all wrist watches and grand father clocks either; seven of the Queen’s 1,000 clocks are large tower clocks, so won’t be particularly easy to change.

https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/the-queens-staff-will-spend-40-hours-tonight-changing-her-1000-clocks/

College Football: Big win for the Deacs on Saturday! Wake Forest over Virginia Tech

World Series: The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away

Dodgers beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 Sunday night.

Game 6 on Tuesday on Fox (8pm)

Grab a donut and help those in need. From now thru October 29th, purchase a specialty UNCG donut at participating Dunkin locations across the Triad AND support the Spartan Open Food Pantry – available to all current UNC-G (and Greensboro College) students and staff ‘in need’.

For every Spartan donut sold, the Spartan Open Pantry receives 40¢…

http://wesleyluther.org/sop?fbclid=IwAR0INGqIPNim-HORKJ77ozmH3oB8_-kvak6AS5xbbSRA3vPmNcNwAxqYs3o

https://news.uncg.edu/celebrating-40-years-uncg-donut/

COVID HOPE program

New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

“Steal a Base, Steal a Taco”

(OCT 28) LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had the first stolen base of the series last night. Now, we get a FREE taco! Here’s the deal: Taco Bell locations all across the country will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos this Wednesday, Oct 28 between 2 pm and 6 pm – no purchase necessary.

https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/free-taco-bell-doritos-locos-tacos-2020-steal-a-base-steal-a-taco

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest. Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40. Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

WEB: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram

*Check out our conversation with Dr. Alexandra Thomas, Professor of Hematology and Oncology with Wake Forest Baptist Health, regarding breast cancer awareness on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.