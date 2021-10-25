Search
Monday News, October 25, 2021

Verne Hill
Oct 25, 2021

60 days until Christmas.  31 Days til Thanksgiving.              20 days until National Collection Week with Operation Christmas Child. Learn more about what to include in your ‘shoebox’ here  https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

 

FINAL DAY to Vote. 😊 The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award.

TODAY (Oct 25) is the final day to vote (now til midnight)

Check out the link on Facebook/wbfj or the News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg 

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/

 

A new study from SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in North Carolina.

Triad cities making the ‘affordable’ list include Lewisville, King and Stokesdale. 

The seventh annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.
Scroll to the bottom of the article: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#northcarolina/mostAffordable-4

 

Update: Two more recalls have been issued involving whole onions.

RECALL: A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to tainted ‘whole onions’ in 37 states (including North Carolina). Last week, the CDC issuing a warning “NOT to eat red, white or yellow whole onions imported from Mexico and distributed in the US by ProSource”.  Now, the FDA is urging people to throw out any onions from ‘HelloFresh’ and ‘EveryPlate’…

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/prosource-produce-llc-voluntarily-recalls-whole-raw-onions-shipped-chihuahua-mexico-between-july-1

TIP: Whole, raw onions will last two to three months when stored in a cool, dry place. But onions can only last in the fridge for up to two weeks.

https://www.allrecipes.com/article/how-to-store-onions/

 

Cold and Flu Season is coming up. Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

                              discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil:  Kills H1N1 flu virus and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

                              earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season

 

The World Series is set: Atlanta Braves VS Houston Astros

Game 1 will be Tuesday night (8pm) on Fox

www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/32467374/world-series-2021-everything-need-know-atlanta-braves-vs-houston-astros

 

‘Dune’   #1 at the Box Office

This is the latest film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic Dune, published in 1965.

Check out the Review from Focus on the Family.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/dune-2021/

 

 

 

 

 

The FDA’s vaccine advisory group is set to discuss Covid-19 vaccines for younger children this week.  Meanwhile, Puerto Rico has become the most Covid vaccinated place in America, with about 73% percent of its 3.3 million residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Puerto Rico is a territory of the US.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/us/five-things-october-25-trnd/index.html

 

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known as Central Perk manager ‘Gunther’ on “Friends,” passed away of prostate cancer. He was 59.

James Michael Tyler starred in 150 “Friends” episodes. https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2021/10/24/james-michael-tyler-dies-gunther-central-perk-friends-prostate-cancer/

 

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) has apologized for some of its ‘language’ -comparing parents to domestic terrorists – in a letter to the Biden administration last month asking the federal government to investigate alleged threats and violence from concerned parents over their children’s education.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/october/national-school-boards-association-apologizes-for-letter-to-biden-admin-comparing-parents-to-domestic-terrorists

 

Military ‘coup’ in Sudan?

Sudan’s military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency Monday, catapulting the country into its biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. Military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the east African country since the toppling in 2019 of longtime President Omar al-Bashir. https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/25/africa/sudan-military-prime-minister-intl-hnk/index.html

 

A lawsuit filed against Kellogg’s claims the way the company markets its strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading.  A New York woman named Elizabeth Russett is suing the breakfast food giant, alleging the fruit filling in Kellogg’s Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries is mostly other fruits, multiple reports say. The product’s nutrition label actually shows the pastries are heavier on pears and apples than strawberries, reports TMZ.  In the lawsuit, Harris says red coloring in the Pop-Tarts gives “the false impression” they contain more strawberries than they actually do.

And for that, she says the damages exceed $5 million. She also wants to see Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/10/19/kellogs-sued-strawberry-pop-tarts-filling-ingredients-not-enough-berries/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

