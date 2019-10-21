Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, October 21, 2019  

Monday News, October 21, 2019  

Verne HillOct 21, 2019Comments Off on Monday News, October 21, 2019  

Like

We LOVE Winston-Salem: Residents who answered a survey largely describe themselves as “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the city of Winston-Salem and happy with the services provided. The exceptions: Road conditions and how well the city deals with demolishing vacant and trashed properties.  A survey by an outside consulting firm that sampled more than 1,000 city residents found that satisfaction with city services rated 13% above the U.S. average and 11% above the regional average.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/roads-in-winston-salem-need-work-survey-takers-tell-the/article_906907b2-58a2-5679-ad8f-3539df05053d.html

 

Operation Stop Arm

State troopers will be emphasizing safety around school zones and stopped school buses this week during the state’s annual “Operation Stop Arm” awareness.

In North Carolina: More than 3,000 vehicles violate stop-arm rules DAILY…

https://www.ncdps.gov/news/press-releases/2019/10/18/media-advisory-2019-operation-stop-arm-kick

 

At the Box Office:  Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (that dark Snow White sequel) edging out ‘Joker’ in theaters.   https://www.boxofficemojo.com/news/?id=4556&p=.htm

BTW: Focus on the Family suggesting that the new Disney movie (Maleficent) is not for younger audiences. Check out the latest movie and music reviews on the News Blog.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/maleficent-mistress-of-evil-2019

 

If you are considering giving your home’s interior a few coats of fresh paint, BEIGE is the go-to color for 2020. That’s according to a survey of interior designers.

Also, nearly three-quarters of the designers agreeing that ‘navy blue’ is the trending shade most clients are willing to try.

FACT: White still remains as the top pick for interior paint colors.

https://www.simplemost.com/beige-back-new-survey-interior-designers/

 

Headline of the Morning

‘Millennials and Gen Zers now make up about 40% of the US workforce’

In a poll of office workers in the US…

*Two-thirds say co-workers shouldn’t be allowed to bring pets to work

*Half (52%) say hugs should not be given in a professional setting

*63% have their social media profiles set to private to avoid being followed by coworkers

*63% believe workout or athletic-leisure clothing should not be worn in the office.

Source: Udemy’s 2019 Workplace Boundaries Report      https://www.bizjournals.com/bizwomen/news/latest-news/2019/10/offices-are-relaxing-and-employees-wish-they-weren.html

 

*Wake Forest and App State college football programs are both in the Top 25!!!

 

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.   

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

 

Reminder:  The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system. 

GOAL:  2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Fall Color Guy’: Prof Howie Neufeld explains the science of Fall Foliage

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

PEW: Americans less likely to say they are Christian

Verne HillOct 18, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Oct
17
Thu
all-day Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Oct 17 – Oct 31 all-day
Several churches in the WBFJ listening area have Pumpkin Patches this fall… Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC Hours: 1-7 (Monday-Friday) / Saturday (11-7)  /  12-7 (Sunday) 336.722.7563 Main Street United[...]
Oct
21
Mon
11:00 am Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run Golf Course (Bermuda Run)
Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run Golf Course (Bermuda Run)
Oct 21 @ 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
Registration: $125.00 (per person)  /  $500 (team of 4) https://www.habitatforsyth.org/event/golf2019/ Price increases Sept 3, $150 (per person) / $600 (team of 4) Format: “Captain’s Choice” and lunch is included 336.245.9048 Proceeds: Habitat for Humanity of[...]
5:30 pm Celebrate Recovery @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Celebrate Recovery @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Oct 21 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling addictions and issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Monday at 6:00pm (Dinner @ 5:30pm) For[...]
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Oct 21 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes