Monday News, October 21, 2019  

We LOVE Winston-Salem: Residents who answered a survey largely describe themselves as “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the city of Winston-Salem and happy with the services provided. The exceptions: Road conditions and how well the city deals with demolishing vacant and trashed properties. A survey by an outside consulting firm that sampled more than 1,000 city residents found that satisfaction with city services rated 13% above the U.S. average and 11% above the regional average.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/roads-in-winston-salem-need-work-survey-takers-tell-the/article_906907b2-58a2-5679-ad8f-3539df05053d.html

Operation Stop Arm

State troopers will be emphasizing safety around school zones and stopped school buses this week during the state’s annual “Operation Stop Arm” awareness.

In North Carolina: More than 3,000 vehicles violate stop-arm rules DAILY…

https://www.ncdps.gov/news/press-releases/2019/10/18/media-advisory-2019-operation-stop-arm-kick

At the Box Office: Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (that dark Snow White sequel) edging out ‘Joker’ in theaters. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/news/?id=4556&p=.htm

BTW: Focus on the Family suggesting that the new Disney movie (Maleficent) is not for younger audiences. Check out the latest movie and music reviews on the News Blog.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/maleficent-mistress-of-evil-2019

If you are considering giving your home’s interior a few coats of fresh paint, BEIGE is the go-to color for 2020. That’s according to a survey of interior designers.

Also, nearly three-quarters of the designers agreeing that ‘navy blue’ is the trending shade most clients are willing to try.

FACT: White still remains as the top pick for interior paint colors.

https://www.simplemost.com/beige-back-new-survey-interior-designers/

Headline of the Morning

‘Millennials and Gen Zers now make up about 40% of the US workforce’

In a poll of office workers in the US…

*Two-thirds say co-workers shouldn’t be allowed to bring pets to work

*Half (52%) say hugs should not be given in a professional setting

*63% have their social media profiles set to private to avoid being followed by coworkers

*63% believe workout or athletic-leisure clothing should not be worn in the office.

Source: Udemy’s 2019 Workplace Boundaries Report https://www.bizjournals.com/bizwomen/news/latest-news/2019/10/offices-are-relaxing-and-employees-wish-they-weren.html

*Wake Forest and App State college football programs are both in the Top 25!!!

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…