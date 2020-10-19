Monday News, October 19, 2020

National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off today…

Fact: Car crashes are still the leading cause of fatalities among teens.

Also, one in three teens admit to ‘texting while driving”. Research has found that texting while driving increases a teen’s crash risk by 23 times.

More than 1.5 million people have already voted in North Carolina through either absentee ballot or early voting. Can you say a record number of voters in 2020!

About 900,000 votes have been cast at early one-stop voting sites, and 600,000 cast by absentee ballot.

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31.

*Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations!

*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

Election Day is Nov. 3 – Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NEW: If you get unemployment through the state, expect an extra $50 dollars

a week through the end of the year. The extra temporary benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.

Biltmore’s Christmas tree-raising ceremony will be virtual this year

It will be shown on Facebook and Youtube on Nov. 4 at 5pm.

This year marks the 125th year of Biltmore’s first Christmas in 1895.

College Football: Clemson Tigers still #1 in AP Top 25

The Tarheels dropping nine spots to #14 after losing at Florida State.

#23 – NC State is ranked for the first time since 2018.

Unbeaten Coastal Carolina is ranked for the first time in the program’s short history.

*Wake Forest beat Virginia. The Deacs will play Virginia Tech this Saturday.

*This Thursday, App State will host Arkansas State (and some fans) in Boone.

Teaching Tip: Circles are Better Than Rows

by Ken Braddy Jr with Lifeway Christian Resources

Today’s teaching tip could truly change your Bible study group.

If your group meets on a church campus, chances are your classroom is arranged in rows. A room arranged in rows can discourage people from making comments and fully participating in discussion. Having classrooms in Rows communicate several things:

The teacher is the expert

I am there to listen, not speak up

The teaching/learning experience will be something like the one we had in school?

Take away: People are more apt to engage in vigorous dialog when they can see one another’s faces. That’s why a room arranged in a circle actually boosts conversation and discussion. https://kenbraddy.com/2020/10/19/monday-teaching-tip-circles-are-better-than-rows/