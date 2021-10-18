Search
Monday News, October 18, 2021

Verne HillOct 18, 2021Comments Off on Monday News, October 18, 2021

Urgent Prayer Request: A group of 17 missionaries have been abducted in Haiti. On Saturday, the 12 adults and five children were kidnapped by a rouge gang known for kidnappings and extortion. The missionary group – with connections with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries – had been visiting an orphanage east of the capital of Port-au-Prince.    https://www.newsnationnow.com/morninginamerica/haiti-missionary-kidnapping/

 

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its New Living Translation (or NLT) Bible translation with a global campaign to distribute God’s Word.  Tyndale House Publishers is working to launch 125 different types of Bibles in one of the most popular translations this year. In 25 years, there have been 50 million copies of New Living Translation Bibles sold globally. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/october/tyndale-celebrates-25th-anniversary-of-nlt-bible-with-global-campaign-to-distribute-gods-word

 

Breaking News: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died of COVID complications. Powell was 84.  Powell is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children. BTW: Powell was National Security Adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush (Sr) and George W. Bush’s first secretary of State.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/18/politics/colin-powell-dies/index.html

 

If you love the Andy Griffith Show, you remember Thelma Lou.

Actress ‘Betty’ Lynn, who played Barney Fife’s girlfriend, Thelma Lou, passed away on Saturday after battling a brief illness.  She was 95.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/betty-lynn-beloved-andy-griffith-show-actress-and-mount-airy-resident-dies-at-age-95/

 

Tony Bennett has set a new Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to release an album of new material. Tony Bennett is 95 years young! The latest collaboration (with Lady Gaga) celebrates the music of Cole Porter.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/17/entertainment/tony-bennett-guinness-world-record-trnd/index.html

 

Bus drivers with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are planning to go on strike this Friday. Some of the demands include increased pay, better bus radios, and incentives for perfect attendance. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/200-bus-drivers-in-winston-salemforsyth-county-schools-planning-strike-friday-organizer-says

 

Open Enrollment for Medicare runs through Dec 7th for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

 

Headline of the Morning

“Heated Blanket Plugs Into Car, For the Person Who Is Always Cold”

www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/this-heated-blanket-plugs-into-your-car-for-the-person-who-is-always-cold/ar-AAP

 

 

Chris Tomlin + Hillsong United

Special guest: Pat Barrett

Coming to the Greensboro Coliseum

February 9th, 2022 (Wednesday evening)

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct 22)

*Win them before you can buy them” –

    all this week on the WBFJ Morning Show.  Just be caller #9…           

Previous PostS@5: Love on Mission
